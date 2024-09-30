SIX: TEEN EDITION & More Set for Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ephrata Performing Arts Center has revealed its 45th season for 2025. The season features an array of contemporary hits and classics that are sure to delight theater fans across Lancaster County and beyond.

Kicking off the 2025 season will be SIX: Teen Edition from February 7th-16th. SIX: Teen Edition is an exhilarating, high-energy musical that reimagines the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII as a dynamic pop concert. Each queen takes the stage to share her unique story, from Anne Boleyn's sassy defiance to Catherine Parr's wise resilience. Through catchy, contemporary songs and fierce choreography, SIX gives these historical figures a modern voice and celebrates their strength and individuality.

Following SIX will be the regional premiere of Groundhog Day, which will play from March 20th-April 5th. Groundhog Day brings the beloved film classic to vibrant life on stage with an enchanting blend of humor, romance, and heartwarming songs. Follow the journey of Phil Connors, a cynical weatherman trapped in a time loop, reliving Groundhog Day over and over again. As Phil navigates the endless repetition, he learns to embrace change, find redemption, and discover the true meaning of life and love.

Next up in EPAC's 2025 program is one of the greatest plays of all time, William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, playing May 15th-31st. Romeo & Juliet is Shakespeare's timeless tale of love and tragedy brought to life with breathtaking passion and drama. Set in the vibrant streets of Verona, this iconic play follows the forbidden romance between two star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, whose families are locked in a bitter feud. As their love defies the constraints of their warring worlds, their passionate connection leads to a series of heart-wrenching events that challenge fate itself.

The summer brings yet another all-time great, this time in the form of a musical comedy as EPAC presents The Producers from July 17th-August 2nd. The Producers is a riotous musical comedy that takes audiences on a wild ride through the world of Broadway with laughter, intrigue, and over-the-top antics. Follow the story of Max Bialystock, a down-on-his-luck producer, and Leo Bloom, his anxious accountant, as they hatch a scheme to produce the biggest flop in theatrical history and pocket the profits. Their plan spirals hilariously out of control when they stumble upon a musical about Hitler, leading to a series of outrageous mishaps and unforgettable performances.

From September 4th-13th, EPAC is delighted to bring yet another comedy to its stage, as it proudly presents God of Carnage. In Yasmina Reza's sharp and incisive play God of Carnage, two sets of parents come together to discuss a schoolyard incident between their sons, only to see civility crumble as tensions rise. What begins as a polite conversation quickly spirals into a chaotic and revealing exploration of human nature, revealing the fragility of social order and the primal instincts lurking beneath the surface. With razor-sharp wit and compelling dialogue, this darkly comedic masterpiece invites audiences to reflect on the thin veneer of civilization and the chaos that lies just beneath.

In the fall, EPAC proudly continues its mission to bring to life stories that illuminate the human condition as it brings Parade to its stage from October 16th-November 1st. Following the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager wrongly accused of murder in 1913 Georgia. Through its stirring score and evocative lyrics, the show explores themes of injustice, prejudice, and the quest for truth as Leo's fight for freedom unfolds amidst a backdrop of societal tension and personal turmoil. As the story delves into the impact of public opinion and the power of compassion, Parade challenges audiences to reflect on the nature of justice and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

EPAC concludes its 45th season with another production that will be a showcase for Lancaster County's young adult and teen performers, as it presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame from December 5th-22nd. This enchanting adaptation of Victor Hugo's classic story follows Quasimodo, the kind-hearted bell ringer, as he struggles for acceptance and love in a world that often overlooks him. With memorable music, relatable characters, and themes of friendship, bravery, and belonging, this vibrant performance invites audiences to explore the power of compassion and the importance of embracing our differences.

Information on ticketing, subscriptions, and auditioning will be available soon. More information on special events that will take place in 2025 will become available soon as well. Please see epactheatre.org for updates as they occur.

