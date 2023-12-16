Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Musical Box Theatre

“White Christmas” was written by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank, and it was the highest grossing film of 1954 bringing in $12 million dollars. It’s known for being filmed in TechniColor using VistaVision. An interesting fact is that the song “White Christmas” was originally written by Irving Berlin for the 1942 film musical “Holiday Inn.” It won an academy award for best original song, and Bing Crosby’s single of the song sold over 50 million copies.

“White Christmas” was adapted to the stage in 2000 by David Ives and Paul Blake including music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. The Musical Box is performing this well-loved holiday musical at the Double Barrel Roadhouse December 15th to 16th under the direction of Shana McCoy. With minimal background and prop, this newly formed theatre rolled with some opening night bumps to present a well-loved Christmas show to a sold out audience who enjoyed singing “White Christmas” right along with the cast during curtain call.

The cast includes: Allegra Essis (Susan Waver), Justin Rosenberger (Bob Wallace), Andrew Smith (Phil Davis), Kevin Keith Allen (General Henry Waverly), Ryan Snider (Shadrake), Sara Ziegler (Betty Hanes), Molly Crock (Rita), Jordan Schuper (Judy Hanes), Kristna McVey (Martha), Mallory McVey (Tessie), Kelsey Hayleigh (Ensemble), Addison Malek (Ensemble), and Brooke Patterson (Ensemble).

The show’s on December 16th may be sold out. Click the link below if you would like check availability or for more information about the Musical Box in Red Lion, PA.