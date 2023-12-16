Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Musical Box Theatre

The Musical Box is performing this well-loved holiday musical at the Double Barrel Roadhouse December 15th to 16th under the direction of Shana McCoy

By: Dec. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ELF: THE MUSICAL at The Belmont Theatre Photo 1 Review: ELF: THE MUSICAL at The Belmont Theatre
Shereen Pimentel & Travis Kent to Star in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre Photo 2 Shereen Pimentel & Travis Kent to Star in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre
Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, JR. at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 3 Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, JR. at Gettysburg Community Theatre
MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to PCS Theater in December Photo 4 MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to PCS Theater in December

Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Musical Box Theatre

“White Christmas” was written by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank, and it was the highest grossing film of 1954 bringing in $12 million dollars.  It’s known for being filmed in TechniColor using VistaVision.  An interesting fact is that the song “White Christmas” was originally written by Irving Berlin for the 1942 film musical “Holiday Inn.”  It won an academy award for best original song, and Bing Crosby’s single of the song sold over 50 million copies.

“White Christmas” was adapted to the stage in 2000 by David Ives and Paul Blake including music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.  The Musical Box is performing this well-loved holiday musical  at the Double Barrel Roadhouse December 15th to 16th under the direction of Shana McCoy.  With minimal background and prop, this newly formed theatre rolled with some opening night bumps to present a well-loved Christmas show to a sold out audience who enjoyed singing “White Christmas” right along with the cast during curtain call.

The cast includes: Allegra Essis (Susan Waver), Justin Rosenberger (Bob Wallace), Andrew Smith (Phil Davis), Kevin Keith Allen (General Henry Waverly), Ryan Snider (Shadrake), Sara Ziegler (Betty Hanes), Molly Crock (Rita), Jordan Schuper (Judy Hanes), Kristna McVey (Martha), Mallory McVey (Tessie), Kelsey Hayleigh (Ensemble), Addison Malek (Ensemble), and Brooke Patterson (Ensemble).

The show’s on December 16th may be sold out.  Click the link below if you would like check availability or for more information about the Musical Box in Red Lion, PA.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PROM, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Fulton Photo
BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PROM, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Fulton Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights Photo
Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights

This 30 minute show is perfect introduction to theatre for young children and those young at heart. I highly recommend checking out “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at DreamWrights on stage from December 8th -17th.

3
Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone Photo
Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Jess Haag was excellent as the rental shop owner. She brought energy and optimism to the role coordinating the perfect Christmas for her customer. She worked well in contrast to bring out the hopefulness and love in Kevin Alvarnaz’s, John Dale. The five children stole the show getting laughs for being adorable and enthusiastic for Christmas.

4
Shereen Pimentel & Travis Kent to Star in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatr Photo
Shereen Pimentel & Travis Kent to Star in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

Principal casting has been revealed for the upcoming U.S. premiere of 'It Happened In Key West' The Musical, based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Carl Tanzler Von Cosel and his undead bride.

From This Author - Sandra Harberger

Sandra Harberger has been onstage and back stage in a variety musicals and plays since shewas a child. As an adult, performing is is still part of her life. She is excited to be a reviewer forBroadway... Sandra Harberger">(read more about this author)

Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrightsReview: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights
Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone
Review: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little TheaterReview: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little Theater
Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite StudiosReview: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios

Videos

Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Video
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (5/18-5/18)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (1/12-1/14)
The Great Gatsby in Central Pennsylvania The Great Gatsby
The Belmont Theatre (1/12-1/21)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/30)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Central Pennsylvania The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games! in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
A Steampunk Christmas Carol in Central Pennsylvania A Steampunk Christmas Carol
Carlisle Theatre (12/08-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You