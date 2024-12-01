Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ken Ludwig’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is an adorable story that follows Emily, a young girl whose Best Friend is Amos the Mouse, as they work with Calliope the elf to save Christmas by rescuing the Naughty and Nice List from Sir Guy of Gisbourne and his hench-elf Mulch. It is a sweet one-act play that reminds audiences of all ages about the importance of friendship, hope, and the magic of the holiday season. Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg brings ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas to life under the direction of Cheryl L. Crider through December 8th.

It is, to use Crider’s word, a charming production. From the set (constructed by Aaron Booth, painted by David Lutz and Robert Zaccano) to the costumes and props (by Donna Berry and Kate Crider) to the lights and sound (designed by Solangie Almeyda, programmed by Lori Haagen, and operated by Adahlee Schroeder), every aspect of the production works together to create a cozy, Christmasy, cheerful atmosphere. This reviewer covered this show at LTM just a few years ago, and it was fun to see the interpretation and approach that Crider and her team brought to the script. While both productions were equally enjoyable in different ways, the cast of this production was more multi-generational, lending the show a new air of excitement and energy.

Jim O’Dell takes on the role of the most recognizable character—Santa Claus. O’Dell plays Santa in a very relatable way, expressing his frustration and dismay that he might be running late while also demonstrating the spirit of the season as he forgives Sir Guy and Mulch. Asher Ferguson is hilarious as Amos of Kansas, Amos the Mouse’s slow-talking, sword-fighting brother. The chase and fight scenes are wonderfully choreographed, and Annie Wright gets in on the fun as an Elf that gets caught up in the chase.

Alex E. Donley, Annie Hart, and Matthew Wilson Martin each take on dual roles—Wendell/Mulch, Brittania/Calliope, and Uncle Brierly/Sir Guy, respectively. Donley and Martin work well together, heightening the comedy in their scenes. Hart is perfectly cast as the elf Calliope. Her facial expressions speak volumes, and her scenes with Amos the Mouse and Emily are sweet and fun. Martin starts the show off with fantastic energy, a pep in his step and a twinkle in his eye. He immediately draws the audience in as Uncle Brierly. His performance as Sir Guy highlights his versatility and comedic talents.

Gavin Willcock and Audrie Kirkman portray best friends Amos the Mouse and Emily. With a mouse head that hides his facial expressions, Willcock has to find other ways to make Amos the Mouse expressive, which he does through well-crafted gestures and body language. The audience cannot help but feel like Amos is a real talking mouse with deep emotions. Kirkman is adorable as Emily, the human girl who helps to save Christmas. She lights up the stage with her energy and invites the audience to go on this adventure with her as she embodies Emily’s character and emotions.



The cast, crew, and creative team of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg present a show that is full of heart and hope, bringing light, life, and warmth to the stage. Get your tickets now to enjoy this heart-warming holiday production.

Comments