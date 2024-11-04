Review: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at Gamut Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pirates of Penzance, one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most famous comic operas, officially premiered in 1879. The story of a young man who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of less-than-ruthless pirates until his 21st birthday, The Pirates of Penzance is a fast-paced, zany show. The team at Gamut Theatre Group, under the direction of Benjamin Krumreig with music director Nicholas Werner, give audiences a fresh take on the classic story, setting the tale in 1925 with the Pirates being a rowing team. This delightful version of The Pirates of Penzance is on stage now through November 17th.



One of the best aspects of this production is the pit orchestra. The orchestra features Nicholas Werner (conductor/piano), Morgan Hackett (violin 1), Joseph McAnulty (violin 2), and Sarah Topping (cello), with Ali Koch on cello for the November 2nd performance. The orchestra is totally in synch throughout the performance, handling the difficult music with agility and grace. The music is simply beautiful.



As the show begins, Tony Barber (Samuel), Calian Byard (Bass Chorus), Timothy Lupia (Frederic), Marcus McGhee (Bass Chorus), Chris Ondeck (Bass Chorus), Preston Schreffler (Sergeant of Police/Bass Chorus), Alex Winnick (Tenor Chorus), Giovanni Traino (Pirate King), and Melissa Janicki (Ruth) kick off the show with terrific energy, harmonies, and comedic timing, immediately drawing the audience into the action. The bass/tenor chorus is terrific, with tight harmonies, excellent diction, and precise choreography. Janicki is brilliant in her role as Ruth, the nurse who accidentally apprenticed Frederic to the Pirates. Her interactions with the Pirates and with Frederic are so genuine, the audience cannot help but feel sorry for Ruth when she is rejected time and time again. Her performance of “When Frederic was a Little Lad” is hilarious, and her harmonies with Frederic and the Pirate King in act two are wonderful. Barber gives a strong performance as Samuel, the Pirate King’s Lieutenant. His interactions with the other Pirates and with the Pirate King are fun to watch and help to solidify the feeling of camaraderie amongst the Pirates. Schreffler is hilarious in his role as the Sergeant of the Police, his facial expressions often saying even more than his words. Lupia’s Frederic is wonderfully naïve, gullible, and driven by a sense of duty. His strong, clear voice particularly shines in his duet with Janicki “Oh False One, You Have Deceived Me”. Traino gives one of the best performances of the evening as the Pirate King. His stage presence is captivating, and he completely embodies his character. Additionally, his voice is perfect for the role, and this reviewer looked forward to each time he sang.



As the show progresses, the audience meets Major General Stanley and his daughters. Hannah Arnold (Alto Chorus), Weimy Montero Candelario (Alto Chorus), Victoria Debernardis (Soprano Chorus), Hope Mager (Alto Chorus), Elizabeth Hood (Isabel), Bryden McCurdy (Kate/Alto Chorus), Madison Eppley (Edith/Soprano Chorus), and Sarah Anne Hughes (Mabel) take the stage as the daughters. Director Benjamin Krumreig plays Major General Stanley. The alto/soprano chorus is definitely a match for the bass/tenor chorus, both in energy and musical talent. Their performances of “Climbing Over Rocky Mountain” and “What Ought We to Do” are charming. McCurdy and Eppley display their acting chops and lovely vocals as Kate and Edith. The music highlights Hughes’s vocal agility and range, however, it was often difficult to understand the words on her solos, which was disappointing. Luckily, in many of the songs the chorus or another character repeated the words, so the audience could still easily follow the story. Krumreig gives another spectacular performance as Major General Stanley. His facial expressions, voice, and wonderful sense of comedic timing make this character one of the most entertaining of the evening.



The Pirates of Penzance at Gamut is fun, energetic, and hilarious. The voices are lovely, and the singers and orchestra make the challenging music sound easy. For an uplifting evening of laughter and joy, get your tickets for The Pirates of Penzance! Visit www.gamuttheatre.org for more information.

