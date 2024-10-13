Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap first opened in London in 1952. The play is based on a short story, which, in turn, was based on a short radio play called Three Blind Mice in 1947. The longest-running play in the West End, The Mousetrap, with its twists and turns, continues to captivate audiences today. Audiences can catch this brilliantly written murder mystery on stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre through October 20th under the direction of Michael Baker.

One of the most impressive elements of this production is the way in which the Production Team, including technical director/sound designer (Michael Connelly), scenic artist (Juls Buehrer), and lighting designer (Nicholas L. Ryan), transform the space into the beautiful Monkswell Manor, complete with multiple doorways, and a window opening onto a wintry scene. The lights and sound also serve to increase the suspense throughout.

The cast features Richard Shoap as Mr. Paravicini, Douglas Cooper as Major Metcalf, Annette Perkins as Mrs. Boyle, Alex Wilson as Detective Trotter, Lindsey Ringquist as Miss Casewell, Joshua Naderi as Christopher Wren, Jeb Beard as Giles Ralston, and Vanessa Baker as Mollie Ralston. Each of these actors has clearly thought carefully about their character’s personality and history, crafting their posture, gait, gestures, and expressions to bring out their character’s quirks. There were some issues with projection on opening night that made it difficult to catch all of the lines, but it improved as the actors settled into their roles in the second act. Shoap’s Mr. Paravicini is wonderfully mysterious, with a great sinister laugh. Cooper gives a strong performance as Major Metcalf, the most seemingly normal of the guests at Monkswell Manor. Perkins plays the curmudgeonly Mrs. Boyle with just the right amount of mean-spirited, perpetual dissatisfaction. Wilson’s Detective Trotter keeps the action moving.

Ringquist, Naderi, Beard, and Baker bring fantastic energy to the stage. Ringquist is perfectly believable in her role as Miss Casewell, the well-traveled, non-conformist with a secret past. Her interactions with the other characters, particularly with Mrs. Boyle, are fun to watch. Naderi plays Wren with a nervous energy that is engaging and endearing. Beard and Baker tie the whole show together as Giles and Mollie Ralston. From their interactions with one another to their reactions to each of their guests, Beard and Baker give this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening.

The Mousetrap is a delightfully twisty mystery that will keep audiences guessing right up to the very end. To catch this show at Gettysburg Community Theatre, visit www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Linda Toki

