Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Through November 20th, audiences can see this important and riveting play.

Nov. 05, 2022  

In 1998, University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was murdered in Laramie, Wyoming. Matthew, a 21-year-old gay man, was beaten, robbed, and tortured. A few days after he was found and taken to the hospital, Matthew died of his injuries. This murder gained national and international attention and spurred human rights activists to fight for the inclusion of sexual orientation in hate crime legislation. Matthew's story has been explored in numerous books, documentaries, and films. The stage play, The Laramie Project, by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theatre Project, premiered in 2000. The play is in the verbatim style, in which actors take on a variety of characters who speak the actual words of people interviewed about their experiences and reactions to an event. The Laramie Project is presented in three acts in which the audience meets over sixty characters. The characters include not only the townspeople who were interviewed, but also the members of the Tectonic Theatre Project who visited Laramie multiple times to conduct the interviews. Through November 20th, audiences can see this important, riveting, and heart-wrenching play at Oyster Mill Playhouse.

As the audience enters the theatre, their attention is immediately captured by the many large photos on the walls all around the auditorium and on the stage. As director Lois E. Heagy explains in her introduction, these photos are of people from Laramie, Wyoming (not those portrayed in the play). These photos are displayed throughout the theatre in order to make the audience feel as though they are part of the community of Laramie, Wyoming. This is a creative and unique way of highlighting the parts of the show where the various characters talk about how they feel about the idea of a play about their town and the events that happened there. The stage itself is set so that the image of the landscape with the fence where Matthew was tied up is ever-present-just like many of the interviewees commented that the murder itself became something that was ever-present to the people in the town due to the intense media coverage.

The cast includes Chuck Bagley, Colleen Barno, George Baumer, Craig Copas, Renee Howard, Glenn Muir, William O'Donnell, Nancy Parson, Allison States, Aiden Storm, Logan W. Uhrich, Stephanie Via, and Sam Wilkins. The talent in this cast is simply tremendous. Every single actor delivers an engaging, authentic, and emotional performance. As they transition from character to character, they not only make simple costume changes to indicate that they are someone different, but they also change their expression, posture, gestures, and voice to fit each character. The audience can tell immediately from their stance and voice who they are in that moment. Under Heagy's direction, the play moves seamlessly from scene to scene, carrying the audience along as the characters talk about what kind of community Laramie is, the impact of Matthew's beating and subsequent death on the town and the people living there, the trial, and the impact that the interviews had on the members of the Tectonic Theatre Project.

The way the cast members embody the characters makes this production intensely emotional, bringing the audience to tears-tears for what happened to Matthew, tears for the loss his family and friends experienced, tears for those who were so determined to do everything they could to bring about justice, tears for the fact that we know that the hatred that led to Matthew's death still permeates society today.

The Laramie Project tells a story that is as important today as it was in the aftermath of the events on which it focuses. It is a story that reminds us of how far we still have to go in our striving for justice and equality. The cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse bring this story to life in a way that speaks to the heart and soul. Visit oystermill.com for more information.




Hershey Symphony Orchestra Will Present Holiday Spectacular Next Month Photo
Hershey Symphony Orchestra Will Present Holiday Spectacular Next Month
Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they ring in the season with their Holiday Spectacular on December 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. A local tradition, this holiday-themed concert will feature both beloved classics and exciting new arrangements, all under the direction of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge.
Interview: Benjamin Krumreig of INNOCENT MERRIMENT; OR AN EVENING WITH GILBERT AND SULLIVA Photo
Interview: Benjamin Krumreig of INNOCENT MERRIMENT; OR AN EVENING WITH GILBERT AND SULLIVAN! at Gamut Theatre
For the first time, Gamut Theatre is presenting a musical revue for audiences to enjoy this fall. Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan!, will explore not only their musical prowess, but also their comedic flair, highlighting many of their well-known shows as well as some that may be new to audiences.
Harvest Fest Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park This Month Photo
Harvest Fest Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park This Month
The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their Harvest Fest event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 
Open Stage Will Present WHOS HOLIDAY! and Paige Turner: DRAG ME TO CHRISTMAS Photo
Open Stage Will Present WHO'S HOLIDAY! and Paige Turner: DRAG ME TO CHRISTMAS
Jingle bells are ringing at Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg. Open Stage will present Who's Holiday! in its Studio Theater from Nov. 26 – Dec. 22. The irreverent parody is a twist on the classic The Grinch. Open Stage will also present Paige Turner: Drag Me to Christmas!, a live holiday show with New York City drag superstar Paige Turner, on Dec. 17.

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Interview: Benjamin Krumreig of INNOCENT MERRIMENT; OR AN EVENING WITH GILBERT AND SULLIVAN! at Gamut TheatreInterview: Benjamin Krumreig of INNOCENT MERRIMENT; OR AN EVENING WITH GILBERT AND SULLIVAN! at Gamut Theatre
November 3, 2022

For the first time, Gamut Theatre is presenting a musical revue for audiences to enjoy this fall. Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan!, will explore not only their musical prowess, but also their comedic flair, highlighting many of their well-known shows as well as some that may be new to audiences.
Review: THE 39 STEPS at DreamWrights Center For Community ArtsReview: THE 39 STEPS at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts
October 28, 2022

Director Jay Schmuck’s staging of this production of The 39 Steps is highly creative. The dialogue is lively and the physical comedy is mesmerizing and hilarious. The cast and crew have put together an immensely entertaining evening, so get your tickets quickly.
Review: A YORK YANKEE IN KING ARTHUR'S COURT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: A YORK YANKEE IN KING ARTHUR'S COURT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone
October 21, 2022

Director Unger and her team have done a wonderful job working with the cast to ensure that they delivered their lines clearly and loudly while embodying their characters. It is a delight to watch them bring A York Yankee in King Arthur’s Court: A Modern Take on a Classic to life. This is a show for audiences of all ages!
Review: NIGHTFALL WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE at Little Theatre Of MechanicsburgReview: NIGHTFALL WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
October 16, 2022

If you enjoy the works of Poe and that spine-tingling feeling of a good horror story, Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe is the play for you. Join this tremendous cast at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg for an unique evening of thrilling tales perfect for the spooky season.
Review: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Players on High at the Carlisle TheatreReview: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre
October 15, 2022

This adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will have audiences sitting up in their seats, laughing aloud at the antics of the townsfolk, and wondering just what did happen to Ichabod Crane on that fateful night. Join the cast and crew of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Carlisle Theatre for an evening of spooky whimsy.