Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DreamWrights is presenting the award winning play, “Laramie Project,” from November 7th to 10th under the direction of Rodd Robertson. “Laramie Project” was written by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project company after visiting Laramie and conducting over 200 interviews after the gruesome murder of Matthew Shephard in 1998. Mathew Shephard was a 21year old gay student at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming who was beaten, robbed, and left tied to a fence for 18 hours. “Laramie Project” premiered in 2000 at The Ricketson Theatre, and though controversial, it has become one of the most frequently performed plays in the United States. In addition to “Laramie Project,” his is tragic story lead to the passing of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009.

DreamWrights’ 22 cast members for “Laramie Project” used simple costume changes with a minimal set design to portray 78 different characters in a series of interviews between Moisé Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project Company. You are initially introduced to Matthew Shepherd’s life in a slide show of photographs set to music. The cast walks you through the night of his murder to the aftermath of the trials in the community. The narrator introduces each new character to tie the interviews together, though who is who isn’t the core message of the play.

The talented ensemble cast included Kevin Keith Allen, Madison Buckley, Christine Catterall, Taylor Cornelius, Cameron Deibler, Matthew DeRose, Lyla Etheridge, Matt Faust, Crystal Ganong, Lily Ganong, Bea Gilbert, Jordan Glatfelter, Benton Jackson, Dianne Newman, Kimberly Preske, Cole Reilly, Gage Shackelford, Logan Skovron, Jayden Marcus Smith, Kirsten Taylor, Andrew Texter, and Danielle Woods. Each member carried multiple characters utilizing their strength with different accents and body language. A broad range of emotions and attitudes from both sides of the spectrum was expressed.

Due to the adult-content, this play is not suitable for younger children, but it may be an educational one for your older teens that may spark conversation. There is information from PFLAG and Rainbow Rose Center available in the concession area. I recommend seeing “Laramie Project” at DreamWrights. Check out the link below to check if tickets are available or more information from DreamWrights.

Comments