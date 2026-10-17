Review: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE at Twin Valley Players Colonnade

NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

John Patrick’s The Curious Savage premiered in 1950. This comedy explores questions of sanity as it follows wealthy widow Ethel Savage, her scheming step-children, and residents at the sanitarium The Cloisters. In a time when even the news makes us question the sanity of the world around us, The Curious Savage strikes a chord with contemporary audiences. Twin Valley Players Colonnade Theatre presents The Curious Savage for one weekend only, October 15-18 under the direction of Michael Ellis with assistant director Victoria Weber, and stage manager Amy Borden.

The set (Brandi and Mark Bohn), props, and costumes are beautifully designed and well-suited to the 1950s time period. The lights (Michael Everett) and sound (Jack Geyer, Tom Wilbert, and Brandi Geyer-Wilbert) play a particularly important role in the show, as the day to day lives of the residents of The Cloisters are dictated by a sound while one of the residents disrupts their days by regularly turning out the lights. They don’t miss a single cue throughout the performance.

The cast includes Keefer Borden in a sweet cameo appearance as TJ, Dee Fisher as Florence, Cindy Minnich as Mrs. Paddy, David Wright as Hannibal, Nola Cusick as Fairy May, Clark Fede as Jeffrey, Katy Engle as Miss Wilhelmina, Jake Margetanski as Dr. Emmett, Hayden Trawitz as Samuel Savage, Randy Stamm as Titus Savage, Laurin Margetanski as Lilly Belle Savage, and Lauren Bitting Ellis as Ethel P. Savage. Fisher’s Florence is friendly and caring. She mothers everyone in The Cloisters, trying to make sure that they all get along and follow the rules. Fisher’s sweet smile makes everyone feel welcome and loved. Minnich is outstanding as Mrs. Paddy, with a signature scowl and stooped, tense shoulders. Her body language screams “stay away” and her line delivery is perfect as she lists all the things she hates. The moments when she breaks out of her defensive posture—a smile at a teddy bear, a look of astonishment at a compliment, and a sudden outburst of love toward Ethel—are beautifully crafted. Wright’s performance as Hannibal is absolutely endearing. He embodies his character through every movement and look, even when he’s in the background. Cusick is energetic and adorably melodramatic as Fairy May. She lights up the stage in every scene. Fede infuses Jeffrey with a sincerity and vulnerability that is a joy to watch. His interactions with Engle’s Wilhelmina are heartbreaking.

Engle and Margetanski work well together as they care for the residents. Engle’s Wilhelmina comes across as sweet and sophisticated with an underpinning of overworked stress and emotional turmoil (the reasons for which the audience and other characters discover near the end of the play). Margetanski is compassionate and professional as Dr. Emmett. He really shines in his final interaction with the Savage family when he displays a strength and protectiveness toward his patients.

The Savage siblings, portrayed by Trawitz, Margetanski, and Stamm, are snooty, self-absorbed, and power- and money-hungry. Their squabbles make them feel like real siblings. They are the exact opposite of the residents of The Cloisters. Trawitz is hilarious as Samuel Savage. His comedic timing and physical comedy prowess bring laughter with his every entrance. Margetanski portrays Lilly Belle as narcissistic, image-obsessed, and manipulative. Her dismissive, high-and-mighty attitude is perfect for the part. Stamm is the character that audiences will love to hate as Titus Savage, the senator. His measured speech and poised presence make it feel like his character is always campaigning until he finally loses his composure. His aggressive posture and forceful gestures make it clear to the audience just how desperate and frustrated Titus is when he doesn’t get his own way. Ethel P. Savage is portrayed brilliantly by Ellis. The twinkle in her eye and genuine way in which she interacts with every character in the scene bring Ethel to life. She immediately wins the audience over as she displays her character’s intelligence, thoughtfulness, and passion for life.

This reviewer would like to thank director Michael Ellis and the Twin Valley Players for introducing her to this beautiful play. It is funny and heartwarming, and reminds us to “live life with courage.” The Curious Savage is exactly the type of thoughtful and thought-provoking play we need right now. While the show is set in the 50s, it is just as relevant today. Do yourself a favor and get your tickets for this lovely production. Visit tvpcolonnade.com before it’s too late!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 12 Hrs 29 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Central Pennsylvania Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me