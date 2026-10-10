Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Gettysburg Community Theatre
A Wonderful Way to Kick-off Spooky Season!
With the passing of Tim Curry, this year’s many productions of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show take on a rather poignant tone, as fans of Tim Curry and of The Rocky Horror Show reflect on his performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, which Curry originated on the stage and reprised for the 1975 film. Curry leaves behind a legacy with big heels to fill. The Rocky Horror Show is inspired in part by the B horror movies and science fiction flicks from the 30s to the 60s. Known for its infectious music, influence on the countercultural movements of the 60s, and its exploration of sexuality and identity as fluid concepts, The Rocky Horror Show is a favorite for theatre and movie-goers. Gettysburg Community Theatre stages The Rocky Horror Show under the direction of Lindsey Ringquist with music director Carrie Conklin, stage manager Amy Eyler, choreographer Capri Allwein, and intimacy coordinator Holly Hawthorn, through October 17th.
The costuming, props, sound effects, lighting, and set are just what fans of The Rocky Horror Show hope for, emphasizing the feel of a gothic horror movie. The band features Carrie Conklin (keys), Cole Boudreau (drums), Chris Barnabei (bass), Dave Bowman (guitar), and Matt Grimmer (guitar). The band, while being unobtrusive, were obviously having as much fun with the score as the cast was, which always adds to the audience’s enjoyment. As is often the case on opening night, the sound balance needed a little work, but it improved after the first few songs (aside from a couple opening night technical difficulties).
This is the fourth time this reviewer has seen a production of The Rocky Horror Show at Gettysburg Community Theatre. It was refreshing to see so many new faces in this annual show and, even though some remained the same, their interactions with the other characters took on a fresh, new feel and brought out new elements in each of the characters. Sara Bollinger, Bethany Butler, Rachel Hile, David Nickol, Monisola Paige, and Kale Wetzel take the stage as the Phantoms. Their presence is subtle but effective, heightening the spookiness of Brad and Janet’s walk to the castle as well as the atmosphere of the castle itself.
Lorraine Durbin and Ally Olney-Boyd are well-cast as Columbia and Magenta, respectively. Durbin’s energy lights up the stage. Her Columbia is delightfully over-the-top, creating a contrast with Olney-Boyd’s darker, more mysterious and serious Magenta.
Olney-Boyd’s facial expressions, accent, and sullen attitude give Magenta a gravitas that this reviewer has not seen with that character before, and it is mesmerizing.
Mark Myers gives an excellent performance as The Narrator. His line delivery, responses to audience call-outs, and speaking voice capture the audience’s attention, making them lean forward in their seats. With the quirk of an eyebrow and the occasional subtle hint of a grin, Myers takes the audience on an emotional journey, making them wonder what will happen next.
Eric Walker and Randi Walker reprise their roles as Brad and Janet. Each year these actors have managed to find
something new to focus on in their characters, making them much more multi-dimensional than at first glance.This was especially true this year as some changes in staging and castmates gave them room to explore other aspects of their characters, keeping them from becoming stale. Eric Walker’s comedic prowess is highlighted wonderfully in this production, particularly in his interactions with Giovanni Traino’s Frank and during his solo performance of “Once in a While”. Randi Walker’s performance as Janet this year focuses on the character’s journey of self-discovery. Her vocals on “Super Heroes” are particularly lovely, giving voice to Janet’s tumultuous emotions.
While the entire cast works together beautifully to bring this cult classic to life, there were four performances that really stood out in all the best ways in this production. Charles Miller’s enthusiasm and vitality bring the house down in his performance as Eddie in “Hot Patootie”, and his performance as Dr. Scott displays his versatility and a deep understanding of two very different characters.
Jessy Ringquist is an outstanding Rocky. His bewildered expression is perfect for infusing Rocky with an endearing naiveté, and his vocals on “The Sword of Damocles” are spot on. The interactions between Ringquist and Traino’s Frank are electric. This is the best performance this reviewer has seen from Ringquist to date.
Marc Faubel’s interpretation of Riff Raff is one of the most interesting and captivating this reviewer has seen at any theatre. His gait, posture, and gestures are carefully crafted to exude maximum spookiness, nearing menace, with a delicious vampire-like vibe. His performance uses quiet tension and pauses to elevate the emotion in each scene.
Giovanni Traino’s stage presence is perfect for the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. His incredible vocals are highlighted wonderfully in “Sweet Transvestite” and “I’m Going Home”, two very different songs that show off Traino’s vocal agility. Traino’s performance as Frank is a lovely combination of comedy and sincerity that keeps the character from becoming too much of a caricature. He is a Frank that audiences can actually empathize with, which brings an element of humanity to the character that is sometimes missing.
Having seen this show so many times, it takes a lot to impress this reviewer, but the performances from the cast of this year’s production of The Rocky Horror Show at Gettysburg Community Theatre has renewed this reviewer’s enjoyment of the show. It is the perfect example of how changing some of the casting in a familiar show (particularly one that a theatre performs yearly) can breathe new life into a production, giving loyal audiences something that feels innovative and exciting. There are still some tickets left for this production, so visit gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org for your chance to “do the time warp again.”
Credit for this incredible photography goes to Marc Faubel https://www.thatheadshotguy.com/
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