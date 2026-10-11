Review: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE at Open Stage

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George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead Live was first produced in 2013. Based on the film by George A. Romero and John Russo, Night of the Living Dead Live was written by Christopher Bond, Dale Boyer, and Trevor Martin and created by Christopher Harrison and Phil Pattison with original music by Christopher Bond, Jamie Lamb, Trevor Martin, and Mike Trebilcock. Set in the 1960s and presented in black and white, Night of the Living Dead Live not only tells the story of six strangers attempting to survive when surrounded by zombies, but also examines the film itself, the controversy around the film in the late 60s, and its influence on the horror genre. Open Stage presents Night of the Living Dead Live under the direction of Stuart Landon with assistant director TJ Creedon (who also lends his voice to the off-stage role of Radio Voice) and stage manager Bethany Frymark through October 31st.

The technical elements of this production, from the sound (Anthony Pieruccini and Nicolas Werner) to the lighting (Tristan Stasiulis) to the costumes, makeup and wigs (Jacob Schlenker, Danielle Woods, Ash Aguayo and Emilee Eaton) to the props (Jacob Schlenker) to the set (Kalina Barret and Heather Jannetta), deserve their own round of applause. Everything works together flawlessly to transport the audience into a 1960s black and white horror movie. This production is visually delightful and the fight choreography (Joseph Chubb) is beautifully designed and well-executed by the cast.

Equally delightful is the cast, featuring Maggie Haynes and Isaac Austin as Zombie, etc., Ethan Hommel as Chief McClelland, etc., Jilá Rusavage as Helen, Judy, etc., Drew Patti as Harry, etc., Luke Rider as Tom, Johnny, etc., Katherine Campbell as Barbara, etc., and Buddha Deloney as Ben, etc. The cast has perfected over-the-top facial expressions and movements that poke loving fun at early horror movies, elevating the comedy of the piece. Hommel particularly excels at this—his facial expressions when he presents the next “what if” bring to mind the narrators of shows like The Twilight Zone. Anyone who enjoys zombie movies will appreciate the work every single actor in this cast put into designing their zombie walk and vocalizations. Rusavage, Patti, Rider, Campbell, and Deloney have brilliant comedic timing that keeps the show moving and the audience laughing. Rusavage and Rider show off their versatility as they swiftly, seamlessly, and hilariously switch back and forth between various roles. Patti takes on the character of Harry, portraying him as the stereotypical misogynistic, pompous know-it-all that the audience loves to hate. Campbell gives one of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the production as Barbara—her depiction of Barbara’s mental breakdown after the shock of losing her brother to a zombie is comedy gold. Deloney’s reactions to Barbara are well-crafted, and his portrayal of Ben’s instinctual desire to protect her is endearing.

Audiences looking for a fun, entertaining production perfect for the fall will thoroughly enjoy Night of the Living Dead Live at Open Stage. Visit openstagehbg.com for more information and to get your ticekts.

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