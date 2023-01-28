Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

The production runs through February 18th.

Jan. 28, 2023  

All aboard for a night of Agatha Christie-inspired mystery and murder in Dutch Apple's current production of Murder on the Orient Express. This straight play written by Central Pennsylvania's own Ken Ludwig is fun and fast-paced.

The classic story of a snow-bound train, a strange killing, and a cast of even stranger passengers makes for a very enjoyable couple of hours of live entertainment.

At my performance, Craig Smith stepped in as master detective, Hercule Poirot. While there were some expected challenges associated with an understudy filling into a dialogue-heavy lead part, Smith did an effective job of keeping the story moving and exploring the idiosyncrasies of this famous sleuth.

Jordan Ross Weinhold covered the parts usually assigned to Smith including the nasty Samuel Ratchett and the more sympathetic Colonel Arbuthnot. I was confused as to why Weinhold was playing two distinct major roles. I am unsure if the casting decision lies with the playwright or the producers, but it was a weird distraction. As far as I could tell, the choice had nothing to do with the story's plot nor the show's need to utilize an understudy.

Danielle Poznanovic was a stand-out as the obnoxious Helen Hubbard. Poznanovic had great energy and delivered some very funny lines. Her character was more complex than initially expected, and she reveals herself brilliantly along the way.

Scenic designer, Dominic Lau does a good job of suggesting the beauty and grandeur of the elegant setting with a trio of double-sided platformed sleeping/dining cars. Costume designer, John P. White dresses the cast in clothes that are sharp and appealing to the eye.

The technical highlights of the show were the lighting and video effects designed by Chris McCleary. The heavy falling snow and frigid projected background scenery very effectively enhanced the setting's sense of isolation and despair. Bright spotlight and red gels during a number of key moments added genuine chills to some of the show's more intense moments.

In conclusion, this was an engaging show and well-appreciated by the robust audience. I encourage Dutch Apple to continue to step outside the confines of musical comedies from time to time to bring us interesting plays like this.




AMERICAN IDOLs Alyssa Wray Performs in Lancaster Photo
AMERICAN IDOL's Alyssa Wray Performs in Lancaster
Alyssa Wray (Murder Ballad, Queen+Journey) is back at Prima with a one-night-only solo concert on Sunday, February 5!  Experience Alyssa's powerhouse voice accompanied by New York City-based Music Director James Stryska on the baby grand piano in an intimate and exclusive evening, celebrating beloved songs that speak to her.
Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents LOVING Next Weekend Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents LOVING Next Weekend
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street is now in it's 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 local talent productions a year plus classes, improv shows, musical cabarets, and other special events.
LUCY LOVES DESI Brings Hilarious But True Story Of Beloved Sitcom To The Majestic March 3 Photo
LUCY LOVES DESI Brings Hilarious But True Story Of Beloved Sitcom To The Majestic March 3
Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes L.A. Theatre Works bringing its signature radio-theater hybrid style the historic stage with Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present A Tribute To Stephen Sondheim, February 18 Photo
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present A Tribute To Stephen Sondheim, February 18
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present a one-night-only concert dedicated to the life, legacy, and works of the great American composer, Stephen Sondheim, on February 18th. The concert, titled Sondheim Tribute Revue, will be directed by EPAC Artisitc Director, Edward R. Fernandez, with music direction by Michael Truitt, and script written by Alan Gomberg.

From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair eve... (read more about this author)


Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fulton TheatreReview: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fulton Theatre
January 22, 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong is a Looney Tunes cartoon come to life.  Bring your whole family to enjoy its’ slapstick and silliness.
Review: MY FAIR LADY at Hershey TheaterReview: MY FAIR LADY at Hershey Theater
January 19, 2023

While this touring production of the show was not, by any means bad, it was nothing new.  Broadway revivals are currently pushing the envelope to explore the content in new and creative ways.  This production of My Fair Lady instead, rests comfortably on its laurels. 
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Fulton TheatreReview: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Fulton Theatre
November 20, 2022

Fulton Theatre’s current production of the tepid White Christmas is an excellent example of the old adage “there are no small parts, only small actors”. Fulton Theatre?
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at EPACReview: THE COLOR PURPLE at EPAC
October 15, 2022

Pleasant surprises are the best kind.
Review: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreReview: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
October 3, 2022

If you ever owned a leisure suit or drank a can of Billy beer, this show has something for you. However, if you expect something beyond a live version of the 1977 movie, you might be disappointed.
share