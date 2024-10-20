Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Shop of Horrors, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and book by Howard Ashman, was adapted for the stage in 1982. The story began its life as a B-movie, The Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Roger Corman in 1960. While it was well-received, Corman never copyrighted the film, thus paving the way for the adaptation. The show is set in Mr. Mushnik’s flower shop, where Seymour Krelborn nurtures a mysterious plant. This show combines horror and comedy as it explores themes of love, ambition, sacrifice, and thirst for power. Put away your gardening tools and take a night off for Little Shop of Horrors presented by Keystone Theatrics under the direction of Jeremy Slagle, with stage manager Morgan Vallie, choreographer Deirdre Casey, vocal director Brady Bennett, and music director Justin Hollenberg.

Before the show starts, the audience is treated to clips from a variety of B-movies (and the refreshment commercials that were played in between the feature movie and the B-movie of a double feature). The set (designed by Jeremy Slagle with construction by Jason Nedrow), lighting (designed by Tristan Stasiulus), props (by Kelley Heinlen), and costumes (designed by Jeremy Slagle) provide a seamless transition from the images on the screen to the skid row setting of the play and serve to illustrate the changes that take place at Mushnik’s flower shop and within the people who live and work there. The orchestra, featuring Ellen Ditmer (piano), Leanne Klingensmith (keyboard), Matthew Hollenberg (guitar), Tim Crane/Brian Mueller/Allen Roth (bass), and Josh Snyder (drums/percussion) with conductor Justin Hollenberg, keeps the energy going from start to finish. There were, unfortunately, a number of sound issues the evening this reviewer saw the production, but the orchestra and cast forged through them and delivered an enjoyable evening of science fiction entertainment.

The show opens with Tshyona Dagnachew (Ronnette), Gabriel Casey (Chiffon), and Rayonna Bellamy (Crystal) performing the “Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors)”. Their energy lights up the stage, and their interactions with Seymour, Audrey, and Orin move the storyline forward. Michael Beckstein takes on the role of Mr. Mushnik. He gives a solid performance, particularly shining as his character transitions from the depressed owner of a failing flower shop to a cunning man scheming to profit from his employee’s success. Josh Brown’s performance as Orvin the sadistic dentist as well as several other characters is one of the best of the evening. He is wonderfully skilled in physical comedy, and his versatility as an actor and singer is highlighted beautifully in this production.

Kelley Alejos and Manny Wilson portray Audrey and Seymour. Alejos performs “Somewhere that’s Green” beautifully, and the audience cannot help but root for Audrey and Seymour as their friendship becomes something more. Wilson is delightful in his role as Seymour, with fantastic vocals and engaging emotion. The plant, Audrey II, operated by Annie Hart, Ethan Hoffman, and Joshua Schriver, really steals the show. Brady Bennett’s vocal performance as Audrey II is one of the best of the evening, and it is easily the best Audrey II this reviewer has heard.

Little Shop of Horrors is a show that continues to capture the audience’s imagination, and with stunning choreography and stellar acting, this production at Keystone Theatrics does not disappoint. Check out keystonetheatrics.com for more information!

Photo Credit - Marc Faubel of HSGuy

