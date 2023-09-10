Review: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little Theater

Hanover Little Theater is currently performing “Leading Ladies” from September 8 through September 17th under the direction of Shane Miller.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo 1 Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September Photo 2 GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September
Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios Photo 3 Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios
Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg Photo 4 Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg

Review: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little Theater

Hanover Little Theater is currently performing “Leading Ladies” from September 8 through September 17th under the direction of Shane Miller.  This comedy was written by York native, Ken Ludwig and premiered in 2004.  Ken Ludwig is a Tony-winning playwright for “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Crazy for You.”

In “Leading Ladies,” Ken Ludwig pays homage to his roots by setting the stage in the Amish country of York, PA.  The residents of York in the audience had fun recognizing familiar references.  The play begins with two failing Shakespearean actors giving a performance at a Moose Lodge in Shrewsbury in the 1950’s.  At the train station, they learn of a wealthy woman in York Pa who is dying and wants to find her two nephews to leave millions to them.  They decide to pretend to be the nephews, but the con becomes complicated when they learn the missing heirs are nieces.  No problem for these trained actors as they commit to seeing this farce through to the end.

Douglas D. Cooper (Leo) and Aaron Trusky (Jack) took on the difficult roles of being Shakespearean actors portraying women to con a dying woman and still have the audience cheer for them.  Their strong acting skills and comedic timing make this show hilarious.  Taylor Cornelius (Meg) was able to demonstrate her own strong skills with Shakespeare.  Linda Fink (Florence) nailed the performance of a crotchety old woman.  Dave Miller’s (Duncan) characterization of an scheming Evangelical minister made you hate him instantly.  Faith Brown (Audrey) was able to portray her sweet yet ditzy character, and do it on roller-skates.  Mike Ausherman (Doc) and Brandon O’Donnell (Butch) add to the humor and chaos of the show. This ensemble cast works well together to pull off the physical comedy and slap-stick humor.  

You have one more weekend to enjoy “Leading Ladies.”  Click the link below to order tickets.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Overall, this production was just plain fun. The cast brings so much joy to the stage that the audience cannot help but smile. This show is appropriate for audiences of all ages! Invite your family and friends for a fun and heart-warming shows and support your local community theatre!

2
Review: CLYBOURNE PARK at EPAC Photo
Review: CLYBOURNE PARK at EPAC

EPAC continues to do an amazing job of bringing stories of diversity to her Central Pennsylvania stage. The only thing better would be to see a similar level of diversity among her audience. 

3
Civil War Fall Ball to Be Held at Allison-Antrim Museum This Month Photo
Civil War Fall Ball to Be Held at Allison-Antrim Museum This Month

Franklin County Visitors Bureau and Allison-Antrim Museum are teaming up for a Civil War Fall Ball. Get all the event details here!

4
Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg Photo
Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg

This production of A Rock Sails By one hundred percent deserves the standing ovation it received on opening night. The script is smart, witty, and relatable. The stellar cast and talented production team at Theatre Harrisburg create a beautiful, engaging, and thought-provoking experience for the audience.

From This Author - Sandra Harberger

Sandra Harberger has been onstage and back stage in a variety musicals and plays since shewas a child. As an adult, performing is is still part of her life. She is excited to be a reviewer forBroadway... (read more about this author)

Review: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little TheaterReview: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little Theater
Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite StudiosReview: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios
Review: SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK at OrangeMite StudioReview: SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK at OrangeMite Studio
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrightsReview: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights

Videos

First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Savage
The Hershey Area Playhouse (9/29-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl Group Greats
Prima Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Phantom of the Opera: 1925 Film with Orchestra
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You