Review: KINKY BOOTS at Gettysburg Community Theatre

The Tony Award winning musical Kinky Boots, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, first opened in Chicago in 2012. The musical is based on the 2005 movie and is inspired by a true story. Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, the son of a shoe factory owner, who ends up derailing his own plans for his life to take over the factory after his father’s death. Charlie meets drag performer Lola, who inspires him to change the focus of the factory in a last-ditch effort to save the business. As Charlie and Lola work together, they face not only ridicule and prejudice but also their own understandings of who they are. It is a story filled with heart, challenging stereotypes and inspiring audiences to accept themselves and others. This heart-warming, emotional musical takes the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre under the direction of Chad-Alan Carr through June 30th.

The costumes, staging, and choreography are designed to highlight first the differences between the factory workers and Lola and her Angels and, as the show progresses, they are used creatively to bring the different characters together as they come to accept and care for one another. The cast includes Chris Chapman (Mr. Price/Factory Ensemble), Dexter Walker (Young Charlie), Bernard Stoney (Young Lola/Simon), Rushard Dennis (Lola’s Angel), Jeb Beard (Richard Bailey/Stage Manager/Factory Ensemble), Andrew Metcalf (Referee/Lola’s Angel), Sara Myers (Lola’s Angel), Mo Okotie Uro (Simon Sr./Lola’s Angel), Carolyn Jamy Spangler (Lola’s Angel), Debbie Williams (Lola’s Angel), Allisa Baker (Factory Ensemble), Libby Heaton (Factory Ensemble), Tori Isley (Factory Ensemble), Zachary Clouse (Harry/Factory Ensemble), Jessie Gillingham (Pat), Ashley E. Clouse (Trish), April Diaz (Lauren), Jessy Ringquist (Don), Drew Derreth (George), Randi Walker (Nicola), Tevis Bryant (Lola/Simon), and Joshua Rikas (Charlie Price).

The factory workers come across as down-to-earth, blunt, and hard-working. Diaz is adorable as Lauren, the factory worker with a crush on her childhood friend and now-boss Charlie. Drew Derreth’s George is steadfast and caring as he attempts to help guide Charlie in his effort to save the factory. Derreth is a master at crafting his character and staying in the scene at all times, even when he’s in the background. Zachary Clouse gives a rousing performance of “Take What You Got” that energizes and moves the first act forward. Ringquist’s performance as Don is engaging and emotional—beginning as the character the audience will love to hate, Ringquist handles his character’s change of heart and inspiring conclusion with wonderful nuance and sincerity. Lola’s Angels are electric— they take the stage with fierce energy and charisma. Their dancing is mesmerizing. Rikas and Bryant are perfectly cast as Charlie and Lola/Simon. Their interactions with one another are genuine and heart-felt. These actors give an emotional performance that audiences find compelling and inspiring. Their vocal performances are absolutely beautiful.

Gettysburg Community Theatre’s production of Kinky Boots will have audiences tapping their toes, cheering for the underdog, and wishing for their own pair of red stiletto boots. Don’t miss out on this uplifting musical. Visit gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Linda Toki

