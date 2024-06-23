Review: INTIMATE APPAREL at Theatre Harrisburg With Sankofa African American Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lynn Nottage’s 2003 play Intimate Apparel delves into the intricacies of life in New York City in 1905. It explores the complex interplay of race, class, culture, and gender through the lens of Esther, a young black woman who works hard as a seamstress and dreams not only of making her own way in the world but also of finding love and companionship. Theatre Harrisburg and Sankofa African American Theatre Company team up to bring this play to life under the direction of Sharia Benn.

The costumes are a beautiful testament to Paul Foltz’s attention to detail and the creation of time-period specific clothing. The set design by Curtis Mittong, props by Lunden McClain, sound design by Josh Rhodes, and lighting design by Matthew Mitra place the action in the heart of the theatre and create a visual and auditory representation of how, as the characters move through life within their separate yet connected spheres, they all experience the highs and lows of hope and despair, of love and loneliness.

The cast, director Sharia Benn, stage manager Kim Dickerson, and intimacy director Maya Camille have created a production laden with beautiful subtlety and emotion. The cast features Amandine Pope (Mayme), Kevin Willis (George Armstrong), Elizabeth Rickard (Mrs. Van Buren), Leah Payne (Mrs. Dickson), José Solis Corps (Mr. Marks), and Latreshia Lilly (Esther). Pope’s Mayme is played with a vivaciousness that masks her loneliness. Willis’s performance as George Armstrong elicits strong reactions from the audience as his character shows his true nature. Rickard’s interactions with Lilly’s Esther are brilliantly complex, and she plays Mrs. Van Buren with a heart-rending vulnerability. Payne has wonderful stage presence, and she performs Mrs. Dickson beautifully as a strong and self-assured woman. Corps’s performance as Mr. Marks is one of this reviewer’s favorites of the evening. His quiet, reserved demeanor combined with his enthusiasm for fabric and deep desire to make Esther happy bring a realism and authenticity to his character. Lilly’s portrayal of Esther is beautifully nuanced and engaging. Her facial expressions and interactions with the other characters take the audience on an emotional journey.

Every element of this production is carefully crafted, eliciting genuine emotion from the audience as they experience this smart, poetic, complex play. Intimate Apparel is a show you do not want to miss. Visit theatreharrisburg.com for more information.

Photo courtesy of Marc Faubel www.thatheadshotguy.com @HSGuyMarc @HSGuy81

