Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights

You will find “In the Heights” at DreamWrights from June 9th to June 18th.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

If you love “Hamilton” and are searching for something similar, then I recommend you check out what’s on stage at one of your local community theatres this month.  You will find “In the Heights” at DreamWrights from June 9th to June 18th.  The show is under the direction of Chris Velez.  Musical direction is by Don Carn, and choreography is by Luis Santiago.  Music, lyrics, and concept was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda.  The book was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Anyone familiar with “Hamilton” will be happy to hear the free-style rap that made the musical so unique.  “In the Heights” was originally created by Lin-Manuel Miranda while in college and was on Broadway in 2008.  With his signature rap lyrics and salsa numbers, it’s no surprise the show went on to win 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical.  Many of you may have even seen the movie in 2021.

“In the Heights” will introduce you to the complicated lives of the neighbors in Washington Heights of Upper Manhattan, New York City.  You will meet Usnavi De La Vega.  He is played by Louis Salazar, and I was amazed by his talent handling the difficult music style in the show.  His love interest is Vanessa, played by the equally talented Tshyona Dagnachew.  His cousin Sonny is played by Rio Gonzalez who brings the comedic talent that makes you love and root for the character.  His grandmother, Abuela Claudia, is played by Danara Muldrow.  She brings the warmth needed for the neighborhood matriarch.

Next door you have the Rosario family- Nina Rosario (Gianalis Ortiz), Kevin Rosario (Jon Diaz Ramos), and Camila Rosario (Gabriel Casey).  Nina’s love interest is Benny, played by James Manjo.  It gets loud over at that house when Nina’s father doesn’t approve of the relationship for his Ivy League daughter.

Other neighbors include the gossiping ladies at the hair salon,  Daniela (Emmanuella Brown) and Carla (Rhea Flores),  Graffiti Pete (Tim Cruz), and the Piraqüero man (Gage Shackelford).  Ensemble includes Zachary Claghorn, Kevin Cruz, Lydia Diaz, Janay Elliott, Rico Feliciano, Carrine Lawson, Kevin Mercedes, and Joel Perez.

I highly recommend you check out this meaningful and entertaining show before it is too late.  The cast is incredible and their hard work is impressive.  I was amazed by the musical talent we have in our community.  Click on the link below to order tickets from DreamWrights.




