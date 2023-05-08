Review: HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN at Reclaim Artist Collective At Gamut Theatre

An immensely moving and important work of art

By:
HairStory: Reclaiming Our Crown is a choreopoem written by playwright Maria James-Thiaw. James-Thiaw is the founder of Reclaim Artist Collective (www.reclaimartistcollective.org), an organization that seeks to raise awareness of social justice issues through curriculum, theatre, poetry, and other programs. HairStory follows Aleyah, a Black journalist, and her story about Black-owned beauty shops. The show is comprised of true stories gleaned from in-depth research and interviews. Co-sponsored by the Harrisburg Chapter of the Links, Inc., which seeks to uplift Black women and girls, HairStory explores the social justice issue of Black hair through poetry, song, art, and dance. While HairStory: Reclaiming Our Crown, directed by Roe Braddy, has ended its one weekend performance at Gamut Theatre, the stories it highlights continue on.

This production is a powerful piece of visual and performance art that tells a story that is filled with passion, emotion, and the convergence of past, present, and hope for the future. The dancing and drums at the beginning of the show build the energy and set the scene, sticking with the audience as the action moves from past to present. The cast includes Shenoa Alcantara, Anthony Ariano, Alana Cornish, Lou Kirkland, Jovoni Lewis, Zari McCullers, Keya Perry, Steve Ross, Josh Ari Selvey, Shamia Terry, Adrienne Thoman, Kevin Williams, and Sharon H. Williams. Using their voices, movements, and expressions, these actors weave together a poetic tapestry that is completely mesmerizing. The actors move seamlessly from story to story and are perfectly in synch.

The cast and creative team of HairStory: Reclaiming Our Crown take the audience on a journey that is brand new to some yet all too familiar to many. It is an immensely moving and important work of art that illuminates hard truths. In the Playwright/Poet's Note, Maria James-Thiaw states, "Whether you identify with these stories personally or you are viewing this as an ally, I want you to leave this theatre walking a little taller, knowing that you are enough just as you are." This incredible production and cast certainly accomplish this goal. For more information on Gamut Theatre, visit www.gamuttheatre.org. To further explore the important social justice work of Reclaim Artist Collective, visit www.reclaimartistcollective.org.



