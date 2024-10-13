Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dial M for Murder, originally written by Frederick Knott, premiered in London and on Broadway in 1952. The play inspired the 1954 film adaptation directed by Alfred Hitchcock. In 2022, Dial M for Murder was adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Hatcher’s adaptation offers audiences an even deeper look into the psychology of various possible motives for murder. Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg presents this adaptation of a classic thriller under the direction of Vincent W. Dangolovich III through October 27th.

Every element of this production is crafted to heighten the suspense of this intense murder mystery. The set, costume, lights, and sound support the characters and plot without overwhelming them. The lighting is one of this reviewer’s favorite technical aspects of this production, with its occasional use of very focused bright lights that throw the periphery into shadow, wash out the colors, and illuminate the faces of the actors (much like the stereotypical interrogation lighting in the movies).

While the technical design of the show is brilliant, so is the acting. This stellar cast includes Murray Weed as Lesgate, Stephanie Goodling as Margot Wendice, Gordon Einhorn as Tony Wendice, Emily Henry as Maxine Hadley, and Steven Filer Munley as Inspector Hubbard. Weed’s performance as Lesgate is one of the best this reviewer has seen from him to date. The pivotal scene between Weed and Einhorn where Tony lays out his plan to Lesgate is filled to the brim with tension, and Weed handles Lesgate’s emotional evolution from blithe ignorance of the situation to disbelief and fear to resignation beautifully. Goodling demonstrates Margot’s nervousness and fearfulness through her facial expressions and movements—constantly smoothing her dress, twisting her hands together, and so forth. Even before Margot knows that her life is in danger, the audience gets a sense that she is a woman who is uncomfortable, who feels trapped in circumstances over which she has little control. Einhorn’s performance as Tony is thoroughly engaging. He keeps the story moving with perfect pacing, and his ability to illuminate different aspects of his character’s nature really brings the complexity of this story to life. Henry’s Maxine is strong, poised, level-headed, and intelligent. She is more than a match for Einhorn’s scheming Tony and the opposite of Goodling’s emotional Margot. Munley performs Inspector Hubbard with delightful subtlety. From his facial expressions to his tone of voice, to his gestures, every aspect of his performance is on point. These actors bring intensity and nuance to this performance, drawing the audience into the suspense of the story.

If you enjoy psychological mysteries with the kind of twists that will have you questioning what you think you know, get your tickets for Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg’s Dial M for Murder. Visit ltmpa.com for more information.

