Review: CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights

The 2024 holiday season has begun, and DreamWrights is ready with “Coney Island Christmas” on stage from December 6th to 15th under the direction of Michael Swanson. This one act play was written by Donald Margulies, a Pulitzer Prize winning Jewish-American playwright, as an adaptation of Grace Paley’s story story, “The Loudest Voice.” The play premiered in November 2012 at The Geffen Playhouse.

Very similar to one of my favorite movies, “The Princess Bride,” the play begins with Shirley Abramowitz visiting with her sick granddaughter. She shares a story about her performance as Jesus in the school Christmas play. As Shirley narrates, we are introduced to her family, friends, and teachers as the holiday season begins in 1935 Brooklyn, NY. Shirley describes how her Jewish family felt about her playing Jesus in a Christmas play. The show highlights the importance of family, tradition, and celebrating all faiths and cultures. It looks at the “melting pot” idea of America, which fits nicely for DreamWrights 2024 theme of “America."

Iris Lewin portrayal of the older Shirley Abramowitz was sweet with moments of humor. Eva Jarret played the younger Shirley, and she brought her “Loudest Voice” to the role. Her parents were played by Zachary Claghorn and Isabell Amadio with authentic Jewish accents and mannerisms. Isabell Amadio nailed her performance of the strict Jewish mother. The best part of any holiday show is always the children! Their exuberance and honest portrayal of the children they are made me chuckle many times.

The cast of “Coney Island Christmas” includes Sadie Jarmer (Clara), Iris Lewin (Shirley Abramowitz & Mrs. Kornblum), Eva Jarrett (Young Shirley), Cameryn Deibler (Evie Slotnick), Zachary Claghorn (Mr. Misha Abramowitz), Isabell Amadio (Mrs. Clara Abramowitz), Genevieve McLain (Giuseppe Sabatino), Kara Krickler (Anna Ling), Olivia Denis (Pedro Maldonado), Josiah Titus (Henry Brown), Dustyn McLaughlin (Jackie Sauerfeld), Isabella Evans (Ira Pushkov), Ruby Stair (Lester Starr), Jayde Amadio (Grace Summerfield), Camryn McCormick (Abigail Anderson), Elkanah Flemister (Mr. Hilton), Evangeline Haag (Miss Glacé), Rose Baker (Miss Glacé for Dec. 8th and 14th performance).

“The Coney Island Christmas” is a sweet, funny, and nostalgic holiday show. The show is a little over an hour with a 15 minute intermission and appropriate for all ages and faiths. You’ll leave with happy holiday joy! Click the link below for tickets to the show or for more information.

