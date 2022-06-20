Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Susquehanna Stage

A powerful, moving, and exceptional performance was presented by Susquehanna Stage. From direction, design, and staging to casting and delivery, A Raisin in the Sun is a must see.

Written and set in the 1950s, A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry depicts the struggles of a black family trying to improve their situation in the south side of Chicago. This deep and poignant script addresses issues of housing discrimination, racism, and assimilation in a way that leaves audience members reflecting on, not only the issues of the past, but the challenges our society still faces.

This script, with its roller coaster of emotions and depth of content, requires a level of direction that understands its complexity and a cast of actors with a wide range of emotion to tap into. To accomplish this in a community theater is more than commendable. It is spectacular.

When one first walks into the theater, it is clear by the set design that this is going to be an up-close experience. This is a perfect setting for such a show as it is an intimate look into the experience of this family. Audience members feel as though they are sitting in the living room. The set was fantastic and its 1950s kitchen, with old cracker tins, a working stove, and running water, was impressive.

Director Reji Woods assembled a cast that not only accepted and beautifully performed this challenging script, but their diversity in range and their emotional connection was critical for the audience to understand and truly feel the family struggles. With so many wonderful cast members it is difficult to limit and identify standouts. Isaiah Stoltzfus, Travis Younger, is the son and child in this family. At 11 years old, Stoltzfus is already an exceptional actor with emotional range and comedic timing. Two of the leading ladies, Catherine Cook (Ruth Younger) and Daphnee McMaster (Beneatha Younger) not only played off one another well, but held a strong understanding of their characters and the role each played in this story. It was, however, Raquel Richardson's portrayal of Lena Younger that left the biggest mark on the audience. Richardson's delivery of many of the show's most emotional monologues was captivating. Her strength and presence was exactly what was needed to not only represent the matriarch of the family, but to set the pace and tone for the evening. Her performance alone is reason to see A Raisin in the Sun at Susquehanna stage.

For more information about this and other shows, visit https://www.susquehannastage.com/.