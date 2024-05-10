Bangor Area High School's MEAN GIRLS and More Nominated For 2024 Freddy Awards; Full List!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nominations for the 2024 FREDDY© Awards were announced during the noon news on 69 WFMZ-TV. These nominations mark the end of the high school musical season in Lehigh, Northampton, and Warren Counties and the beginning of FREDDY© Rehearsals. Rehearsals for the Opening and Closing Number of the live broadcast, featuring four students from each of the 29 participating schools, will begin tonight at the State Theatre in Easton, PA.

This year’s nominations see a close race in a competitive season, with Bangor Area High School leading the way with 17 nominations, and Freedom and Emmaus High Schools not far behind with 16 and 14 nominations, respectively. All three schools are up for the biggest award of the night, Overall Production of A Musical. Rounding out the nominees in this category are Dieruff, Nazareth Area, and Parkland High Schools. Individual nominations include, Kaylee Babiak (Hackettstown), Julia Ruhf (Freedom), Jenna Seasholtz (Southern Lehigh), and Jackson Hunsicker (Northern Lehigh) – all of whom are nominated for their third year in a row. Babiak has received two FREDDYs in years past, and Seasholtz has received one. View the complete list of 2024 FREDDY© Nominees below.

The 2024 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 23rd at 7 PM. For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.

Tickets for the Awards Ceremony on May 23rd are made available through the participating schools. The public can experience the magic of the FREDDY© Awards live and in-person during Preview Night on May 22nd the night before the on-air event, to get a sneak peek of all FREDDY© performances during the final Dress Rehearsal with the full TV crew. More details are available at https://statetheatre.org/events/freddy-awards-preview-night-6on or the home page of the FREDDY© Awards website at www.freddyawards.org

Check out the full list of nominees below!

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Easton Area, “Bye Bye Birdie”

Hackettstown, “Amélie: Teen Edition”

Nazareth Area, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Phillipsburg, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Warren Hills Regional, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Outstanding Use of Scenery

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Easton Area, “Bye Bye Birdie”

Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “42nd Street”

Liberty, “The Music Man”

Northern, “Lehigh Footloose”

Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Phillipsburg, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Outstanding Use of Costumes

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Easton Area, “Bye Bye Birdie”

Emmaus “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “42nd Street”

Nazareth Area, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Parkland. “The SpongeBob Musical”

Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

William Allen, “The Wiz”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member

Jaliel Ward as Kevin G. Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Charles Kenney as Jean-Michael, Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Charles Kenney as Jean-Michael, Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)” Declan Messics as Tommy Djilas, “Liberty The Music Man”

Aaron Louw as Chef Louis/Pilot, Nazareth Area, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Ethan Silver as Patchy The Pirate, Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Max Lauton as Rudolpho, Warren Hills Regional, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Benito Ortiz as Kevin G, Whitehall, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member

Gia Altieri as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Faith Gross as Fraulein ‘Fritzie’ Kost, Dieruff, “Cabaret”

MaryTheresa Fiorini as Ann Reilly, Freedom, “42nd Street”

Isabella Scheirer as Sally Jackson/Thalia, Lehigh Valley Academy RCS, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson

Musical”

Musical” Alicia Gordon as Alice Beineke, Moravian Academy, “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy”

Sophia Merker, as Bruce, Phillipsburg, , “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Tori Davis as Alice Beineke, Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

Outstanding Use of Lighting

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Dieruff, “Cabaret”

Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “42nd Street”

Hackettstown , “Amélie: Teen Edition”

Moravian Academy, “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy”

Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Whitehall, “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance

Anna Edwards, Kaysiana Yeager, “Stepsisters’ Lament” Allentown Central Catholic, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”

Bean Cesari, Grace Deeney, Rachel Finkbeiner, Delaney Fox, Sara Greene, Nick Janneck, “Meet The Plastics” Bangor Area, ” Mean Girls High School Version”

Mayrali Melendez, Melo Rodriguez, “It Couldn’t Please Me More” Dieruff, “Cabaret”

Emily Brown, Julia Brown, Kyra Kelly, Lila Schneider, “A Lovely Night” Emmaus , “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

MaryTheresa Fiorini, Allie Harper, Lydia Hornbaker, Marion Keller, Charlotte Korrapati, Julia Ruhf, “Go Into Your Dance” Freedom, “42nd Street”

Cameron Dunham, Gracen Frank, Ben Graybeal, John Kounoupis, “Lida Rose” Liberty, ” The Music Man”Chloe Jarjous,

Faith Spellacy, “The Colors of Paradise” Salisbury, “The Spitfire Grill”

Outstanding Use of Choreography and Musical Staging

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Dieruff, “Cabaret”

Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “42nd Street”

Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Whitehall, “Mean Girls High School Version”

William Allen, “The Wiz”

Wilson Area, “Newsies”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Bean Cesari as Janis, Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Anna Chavolla as Marie, Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway

Version)”

Version)” Tori Prostko as Dorothy Brock, Freedom, “42nd Street”

Addison Giesler as Ursula, Nazareth Area, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Megan Holman as Tanya Cresham-Leigh, Northwestern Lehigh, “Mamma Mia!”

Jenna Seasholtz as Wednesday Addams, Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

Echo Picone as Miss Honey, Warren Hills Regional, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Nick Janneck as Damian, Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Christian Mitchem as Ernst Ludwig, Dieruff, “Cabaret”

Melo Rodriguez as Herr Shultz, Dieruff , “Cabaret”

Joshua Franklin as Harry MacAfee, Easton Area, “Bye Bye Birdie”

Damon Dellanno as Sebastian, Nazareth Area , “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Jackson Hunsicker as Willard Hewitt, Northern Lehigh, “Footloose”

Eric Wood as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer

Claire De Dominicis as Dove, Allentown Central Catholic, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”

Lucinda Loftus as Fairy Godmother, Catasauqua “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”

Amy Tirado as Havana Dancer, North Warren Regional, “Guys & Dolls”

Abbey Gildner as Racoon, Northampton Area, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)

Tina Andreano as One of Us Soloist, Notre Dame, “Mamma Mia!”

Amelia Roberto as Acrobat, Warren Hills Regional, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Liam Coyle as Henry, Wilson Area, “Newsies”

Outstanding Ensemble

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Dieruff, “Cabaret”

Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “42nd Street”

Notre Dame, “Mamma Mia!”

Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

Wilson Area, “Newsies”

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance

Rachel Finkbeiner, “Stupid With Love” Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Jordan Joseph, “Put On A Happy Face” Easton Area , “Bye Bye Birdie”

Anna Chavolla, “There’s Music In You” Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Kaylee Babiak ,“Times Are Hard For Dreamers” Hackettstown, “Amélie: Teen Edition”

Tessa DeJesus, “The Winner Takes It All” Northwestern Lehigh, “Mamma Mia!”

Jenna Seasholtz, “Pulled” Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

Dylan Penyak, “Santa Fe” Wilson Area, ” Newsies”

lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times Student Achievement Nominees

Richie Koehler, lighting designer, Allentown Central Catholic, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”

Layla Luquis, co-stage manager/assistant choreographer, Bethlehem Catholic, “The Sound of Music”

Kailynn Rivera, scenic artwork designer, Catasauqua, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”

Julia Ruhf, assistant student director/student choreographer, Freedom, “42nd Street”

Lauren Ressler, costumer/troupe president, Nazareth Area, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

CC Williamson-Schneider, lighting designer, Northampton Area, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Jackson Hunsicker, assistant lighting designer, Northern Lehigh, “Footloose”

Caroline Grum, sound technician, Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor

Tyler Alonge as Max Detweiler, Bethlehem Catholic, “The Sound of Music”

Ayden Gonzalez as Cliff Bradshaw, Dieruff, “Cabaret”

Noah Hover as Sebastian, Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway

Version)”

Version)” Matthew Brandle as Uncle Fester, Moravian Academy, “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy”

Agidio Poloni as Patrick Star, Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Preston Lee as Emile, Warren County Technical, “Goosebumps the Musical: The Phantom of the

Auditorium”

Auditorium” Alfonso Jaquez as Scarecrow, William Allen , “The Wiz”

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress

Skyler Young as Olive Ostrovsky, Belvidere, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Natalia Vicente as Emcee, Dieruff , “Cabaret”

Kyra Kelly as Madame, Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Marion Keller as Maggie Jones, Freedom, “42nd Street”

Michela Leiser as Young Amélie/Georgette, Hackettstown, “Amélie: Teen Edition”

Sophia Quartuch as Mrs. Paroo, Liberty, “The Music Man”

Mackenzie Hughes as Sophie Sheridan, Notre Dame “Mamma Mia!”

Outstanding Production Number

Bangor Area, “Where Do You Belong?” “Mean Girls High School Version”

Dieruff, “Willkommen,” “Cabaret”

Emmaus, “The Prince Is Giving A Ball,” “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “We’re In The Money,” “42nd Street”

Liberty, “Shipoopi,” “The Music Man”

Nazareth Area, “Under The Sea,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Parkland, “Best Day Ever,” “The SpongeBob Musical”

Wilson Area, “Seize The Day,” “Newsies

Outstanding Stage Crew

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Easton Area, “Bye Bye Birdie”

Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “42nd Street”

Nazareth Area, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Phillipsburg, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Saucon Valley, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Whitehall, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Rachel Finkbeiner as Cady Heron, Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Sara Greene as Regina George, Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Julia Brown as Ella, Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)

Julia Ruhf as Peggy Sawyer, Freedom, “42nd Street”

Kaylee Babiak as Amélie Poulain, Hackettstown, “Amélie: Teen Edition”

Scarlett Kashmer as Morticia Addams, Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

Hailey Lara as Regina George, Whitehall, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Jordan Joseph as Albert Peterson, Easton Area, “Bye Bye Birdie”

Aiden Panko as Topher, Emmaus, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway

Version)”

Version)” Connor McClure as Julian Marsh, Freedom, “42nd Street”

Aydin Aygen as Sky Masterson, North Warren Regional, “Guys & Dolls”

Vasilis Motsenigos as SpongeBob, Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Patrick D’Amico as Gomez Addams, Southern Lehigh, “The Addams Family: School Edition”

Dylan Penyak as Jack Kelly, Wilson Area, “Newsies”

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School

Allentown Central Catholic, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)”

Hackettstown, “Amélie: Teen Edition”

Moravian Academy, “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy”

North Warren Regional, “Guys & Dolls”

Notre Dame, “Mamma Mia!”

Salisbury, “The Spitfire Grill”

Wilson Area, “Newsies”

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Bangor Area, “Mean Girls High School Version”

Dieruff, “Cabaret”

Emmaus, ” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)”

Freedom, “42nd Street”

Nazareth Area, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Parkland, “The SpongeBob Musical”

Comments