FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Servant Stage

Servant Stage has announced its upcoming production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, featuring its largest cast ever, with over 80 talented performers bringing this classic show to life. This heartwarming and poignant production will captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling, unforgettable music, and spectacular performances.

Set in the small Russian village of Anatevka at the turn of the 20th century, Fiddler on the Roof follows the life of Tevye, a humble milkman, as he grapples with the challenges of tradition, family, and change in a rapidly changing world. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters in the face of the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s timeless themes have been touching audiences worldwide for generations with its humor, warmth, and honesty.

With its iconic score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, including beloved songs such as "Tradition," "Matchmaker," and "Sunrise, Sunset," Fiddler on the Roof has enchanted audiences around the world for generations. Servant Stage's production promises to uphold the legacy of this cherished musical while offering a fresh and dynamic interpretation that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Fiddler on the Roof to life on stage," said Johnathan Bauer, Executive Director of Servant Stage and director of Fiddler on the Roof. "This production is a celebration of community, resilience, and the enduring power of tradition, love, family, and faith. The response from our community has been overwhelming, from seeing over 350 talented people at auditions to seeing record-breaking numbers of ticket reservations. We cannot wait to share this show with everyone!"

Servant Stage's production of Fiddler on the Roof promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, filled with laughter, tears, and moments of profound insight. Whether you're a longtime fan of the musical or experiencing it for the first time, this production is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Fiddler on the Roof will run from May 31 to June 16 in the auditorium at Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster. Performances are at 7:00pm on Thursdays and Fridays and at 2:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to demand, an additional performance has been added on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:00pm. In keeping with Servant Stage’s mission of accessibility, all tickets are Pay-What-You-Will. Tickets can be reserved online at ServantStage.org or by calling (717) 455-0255. It is recommended to reserve in advance to ensure your spot before performances sell-out. Don't miss your chance to experience this landmark production from Servant Stage!





