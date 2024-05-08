THE GREATEST LOVE FOR WHITNEY Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From her powerful anthems to her glamorous elegance on the silver screen, Whitney Houston’s breathtaking voice helped her become one of the most beloved artists of all time. Originally created and conceived by Mark Clements, The Greatest Love for Whitney celebrates the amazing career and legacy of this Grammy Award-winning icon by taking audiences through a journey of her record-setting hits. Featuring songs like “I Will Always Love You,” “Saving All My Love For You”, “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”, and many more, this superstar’s warmth and magnetism takes center stage in a fitting tribute to the woman known simply as “The Voice.” Enjoy the powerful voices of cast members Nattalyee Randall and Kayla Saunders at the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse.

“I’m thrilled to share this beautiful, lush, heartwarming show with Gretna Theatre’s audience after a successful and amazing run at Milwaukee Rep this past year,” says Director and Music Director Dan Kazemi. “The Greatest Love for Whitney excites me because it gives me an opportunity to feature great singers of today, mine and honor their own personal stories, and send the deepest gratitude to one of the greatest recording artists of all time for the ways she has universally touched all of us with her incredible talent.”

For tickets and showtimes, visit www.gretnatheatre.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Nattalyee Randall currently resides in NYC but is originally from Springfield, IL. She attended Western Illinois University for Music and English Education. She is an activist, ultra marathoner, teacher, director, producer, writer, and actor. You can catch her in the movie “The Ghost Who Walks” on Peacock TV. She just recently Associate Directed “Hot Wing King” at Hartford Stage and Assistant Directed “Sister Act” at Cape Fear Regional Theater. She directed and executive produced the award winning documentary “The Race Against Race” which world premiered at DOC NYC, the Trail Running Film Fest, Over the Rhine Film Festival, and also played on PBS. The film chronicles Nattalyee’s story of how she transformed “Running while Black” into an act of protest in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Her next doc “Don’t Look Too Far Ahead” is currently on the film festival circuit this year. Insta/Twitter: @Nattalyee @50MileRunForJusticeProtest

Kayla Saunders (she/her) is a Delaware native most recently seen on the Broadway National Tour of 1776 (Standby Courier and others). Before then, she was traveling the world performing in multiple inaugural production casts as a vocalist for Celebrity Cruises. Some of her other favorite credits include: Kristen Chenoweth's "My Love Letter to Broadway", The World Goes Round, A Chorus Line (Judy), and The Producers (Ulla u/s). Thank you to DGRW, my mom, and my recently turned fiance Graeme, for always believing in me! Training: Pace University Musical Theatre BFA @kaylamsaunders

Dan Kazemi (Director/Music Director) is a composer, orchestrator, director, music director, pianist, and performer. Dan recently orchestrated and music directed the world premieres of Run Bambi Run, with a score by Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes, and The Greatest Love For Whitney at Milwaukee Rep. He directed Ring of Fire at Milwaukee Rep and Actors' Theatre of Louisville. Dan has musically directed more than 30 productions at Milwaukee Rep including Titanic, Hedwig, In The Heights, West Side Story, and Ragtime. Dan's music has been performed at Lincoln Center, Le Cirque de Demain in Paris, 213 Collective's Unitled Project #213, and he composed an original score for a grunge adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. He is a Barrymore award winning music director (Lizzie) and a composer for the musical podcast, Mythic Thunderlute. He is thrilled to be back at Gretna after last summer's Jekyll and Hyde.

Mark Clements (Creator) is an award-winning international theater director whose work has appeared in over 100 major theaters throughout Europe and the U.S. He began his tenure as Milwaukee Rep's Artistic Director with its 2010-11 season. Mark served as an Associate Artistic Director for Moving Theatre Company, the production company founded by Vanessa and Corin Redgrave. He has also been Associate Artistic Director for New End Theatre and New Players Theatre in London, Royal Theatre in Northampton, and Torch Theatre in Wales. Additionally, Mark served as Artistic Director of the award-winning Derby Playhouse in the U.K. from 1992 to 2002, where he directed over forty productions. He currently serves on the National Advisory Board for the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at Ten Chimneys.

