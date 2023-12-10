Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is on stage at DreamWrights from December 8th -17th.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; CLUE Le Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play!
Review: ELF: THE MUSICAL at The Belmont Theatre Photo 3 Review: ELF: THE MUSICAL at The Belmont Theatre
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center Presents Teen Production Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo 4 The Ephrata Performing Arts Center Presents Teen Production Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights

For decades, no Christmas season was complete without watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”  The animated TV version first aired on December 9, 1965 on CBS and earned an Emmy and Peabody award.  Charles M. Shultz partnered with Lee Mendelson and Bill Melendez to create this annually enjoyed show based on his Peanuts comic strip.  In 2013, the cartoon was adapted into a stage version by Eric Shaeffer which included all of the music by Vince Guardaldi from the TV show.

Now exactly 58 years later, I had the pleasure watching these well-loved characters come to life on stage at DreamWrights under the direction of Andrea Stephenson.  This production has a teen/adult cast and a youth cast.  I saw the youth cast perform.  Ryelan Swartz did an excellent job as the depressed Charlie Brown searching for the true meaning of Christmas.  He sounded exactly like Charlie Brown.  Leah Miller was adorable as Snoopy, and Shanell Nelson was bossy, confident, and direct as Lucy.   Josiah Titus (Linus), Calvin Jones (Pig Pen), Elena Deguchi (Frieda), Nolan Portner (Schroeder), Lorelei Drinkut (Violet), Charlie Gausmann (Sally), Ava Luster (Patty), and Javan Miller (Shermy) complete the gang of Peanuts characters in the youth cast.

I enjoyed the added touch of using drawings from the community in the background scenery of the show.  It felt like an excellent way to pay homage to the original cartoon.  The actual drawings are on display in the lobby, where you can also enjoy shopping from local vendors. DreamWrights made it easy to pick up a few gifts and support local businesses.    

This 30-minute show is a perfect introduction to theatre for young children and those young at heart.  I highly recommend checking out “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at DreamWrights on stage from December 8th -17th.  Click the link below for information regarding tickets.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone Photo
Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Jess Haag was excellent as the rental shop owner. She brought energy and optimism to the role coordinating the perfect Christmas for her customer. She worked well in contrast to bring out the hopefulness and love in Kevin Alvarnaz’s, John Dale. The five children stole the show getting laughs for being adorable and enthusiastic for Christmas.

2
Shereen Pimentel & Travis Kent to Star in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatr Photo
Shereen Pimentel & Travis Kent to Star in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

Principal casting has been revealed for the upcoming U.S. premiere of 'It Happened In Key West' The Musical, based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Carl Tanzler Von Cosel and his undead bride.

3
Brit Floyd Will Return to Hershey Theatre in March Photo
Brit Floyd Will Return to Hershey Theatre in March

Brit Floyd will return to Hershey Theatre for a show on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online now!

4
Interview: Curt Dale Clark And Jake Levy of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT a Photo
Interview: Curt Dale Clark And Jake Levy of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre

Whether you’ve seen Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat multiple times or not at all, you’ve never seen it like this. Broadway World was fortunate to sit down with two of the main characters from this spectacular show. Already receiving glowing reviews (and for good reason), director Marc Robin is delighting audience members with a mix of traditional and unique takes on this popular show.

From This Author - Sandra Harberger

Sandra Harberger has been onstage and back stage in a variety musicals and plays since shewas a child. As an adult, performing is is still part of her life. She is excited to be a reviewer forBroadway... Sandra Harberger">(read more about this author)

Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone
Review: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little TheaterReview: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little Theater
Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite StudiosReview: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios
Review: SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK at OrangeMite StudioReview: SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK at OrangeMite Studio

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/30)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production) in Central Pennsylvania THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
The Great Gatsby in Central Pennsylvania The Great Gatsby
The Belmont Theatre (1/12-1/21)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
American Music Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Bridge in Central Pennsylvania Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You