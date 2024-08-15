Photos: GREASE is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bucks County Playhouse has released production photos for its new production of “Grease,” which opened last weekend and continues on the historic stage through September 8. Hunter Foster, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of the long-running, 1994 revival of the show, is director. Alison Solomon, who most recently choreographed the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is choreographer. “Grease” is the third production in the Playhouse’s 2024 Season. A link to an assortment of photos by Joan Marcus can be found above.

With a hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together," “Grease” celebrates the 1950s, high school, and the friendships we believe will last forever. It’s Rydell High in 1959 and the duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and the gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” rule the roost. After a summer romance, Danny and Sandy are unexpectedly reunited for their senior year, but can they survive the good and bad times at Rydell High?

Keaton Miller (“Jersey Boys” at Timberlake Playhouse) is Danny Zuko and Stephanie Prestage (Mac-Hayden’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes”) is Sandy Dumbroski. The Greasers include Hank Santos (Paper Mill Playhouse’s “Gun and Powder”) as Kenickie, Lorenzo Pugliese (National Tour of “The Cher Show”) as Sonny, David Nick Alea (National Tour “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) as Roger, and Joe Montoya (Arena Stage’s “Newsies”) as Doody. The Pink Ladies include Giuliana Augello (BCP’s “Bridges of Madison County”) as Betty Rizzo, Alyssa Wray (BCP’s “The Rocky Horror Show”) as Marty, Sunayna Smith (NCL’s “SiX!”) as Jan, and Erin Kommor (NBC’s “Rise”) as Frenchy. Brianna Ascione (BCP’s “Dames at Sea”) is Patty Simcox, Seth Clayton (Manhattan Theatre Club’s “The Madrid”) is Eugene Florczyk, Toni DuBuono (Broadway’s “Funny Girl”) is Miss Lynch. Nathan Cockroft (Fulton Theater’s “Jersey Boys”) is Vince Fontaine and Sherrod T. Brown (National Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar”) is Teen Angel. Brianna Brito Mooney (Katerine Howard in NCL’s “SiX!”) is Cha Cha DiGregoria. Stanley Martin (BCP’s “The Rocky Horror Show”) is Johnny Casino. The ensemble includes Johnny Jordon Bollwerk (National Tour of “Hadestown”), Tiffany Engen (“Rock of Ages”), Maya Kazzaz (National Tour of “Disney’s Aladdin”) and JP Qualters (National Tour of “School of Rock”).

The creative team for the production consists of Seth Howard (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), Sarah Norton (Hair and Wig Design), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), and Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design). Jackie Mariani is production stage manager. Luke Molloy is music director. Jeffrey Campos will conduct performances from September 3 - 8. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

