Photos: A CHRISTMAS STORY Lights Up Millbrook Playhouse

This holiday season, Millbrook Playhouse invites audiences to rediscover the magic and humor of a timeless classic with A Christmas Story by Philip Grecian. See photos from the production.

Adapted from the beloved 1983 motion picture and Jean Shepherd’s book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, this heartwarming production captures the nostalgia and joy of a family holiday like no other. Performances run from December 5 to 15 on the Ryan Main Stage.

Set in 1940s Indiana, A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the ultimate holiday gift: an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Along the way, Ralphie encounters an infamous leg lamp, an outrageous set of pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and the notorious triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole. These hilarious moments—and Ralphie’s unwavering Christmas wish—promise to delight audiences of all ages.

Directed by Zack Steele, the production boasts an exceptional creative team, including Ericka Conklin (Production Stage Manager and Costume/Lighting Designer), Alivia Cross (Scenic Design), V.C. Deener (Props Design), and Sean McGinley (Sound Design). Kaidyn Rogers supports the production as Assistant Stage Manager and Sound Engineer.

The talented cast brings Ralphie Parker’s whimsical world to life, with Toby Tropper as Ralph, Lora Margerum as Mother, Jackson Pavlik as The Old Man, and Seth Geyer as Ralphie. Ethan Adgate plays Randy, Claire Bowman portrays Miss Shields, and Thomas Geyer takes on the role of Flick. The ensemble features two rotating casts of young actors. Cast A includes Claire Walker, Kat Farrall, Lexie Bowman, Connor Kleckner, Michael Ford, and Sawyer Hanna. Cast B features Andrew Wolfe, Amelya Sox, Lillian Klugh, Sierra Kolk, Andrew Kocher, and Kenzi Boyle.

Performances will take place on the Ryan Main Stage. Evening shows run December 5–7 and 11–14 at 7:30 PM, and matinees on December 8, 14, and 15 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $30.00 for adults, $25.50 for seniors and veterans, $20.00 for students (13-college), and $13.75 for youth (12 and under). Group discounts are available for parties of 15 or more. Tickets can be purchased online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, by calling 570-748-8083, or at the box office (open one hour before each performance). A $2.00 convenience fee applies for online purchases. Exchanges for individual tickets are subject to a $5.00 fee.

Photo Credit: David Leidholdt

Andrew Kocher, Thomas Geyer, Andrew Wolfe, Ethan Adgate, Seth Geyer, Sierra Kolk, Amelya Sox, Lillian Klugh and Kenzi Boyle

Claire Bowman, Sawyer Hanna, Michael Ford, Lexie Bowman, Connor Kleckner, Claire Walker, Thomas Geyer, Kat Farrall, and Seth Geyer

Seth Geyer, Lora Margerum, and Ethan Adgate

Lora Margerum, Jackson Pavlik, Seth Geyer, Toby Tropper, Ethan Adgate

