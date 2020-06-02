Penn State Centre Stage Virtual to Present THE LIVING ROOM PROJECT

The first part of an upcoming series, the Penn State Centre Stage Virtual group will present "The Living Room Project" on Monday, June 8 at 7pm ET, according to Penn State University News.

The event is being offered to the public for free, with requests for donations that will benefit students in the School of Theatre at Penn State.

The first episode will feature performances and interviews by Penn State theater students and alumni, including Terry Withers (Baltimore Improv Group), Stephen Brotebeck (director/choreographer Okoboji Summer Theatre), Kat West (stage manager/life coach); television actors Sam Freed ("Kate & Allie") and Jonathan Frakes ("Star Trek: The Next Generation"); and Bachelor of Fine Arts Musical Theatre alumni Addi McDaniel (singer/songwriter), Tommy Lock, Murphy Taylor Smith, and PSCS "Spamalot" cast members Timmy Lewis, Noah Silverman, Daniel Teixeira, Nick Davis, Will Jewett, Noah Ruebeck, Mathew Fedorek, Jimin Moon, Darron Hayes, Jack Maloney, John El-Jor and Marshall Joun.

For more information, visit Penn State Centre Stage Virtual on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

