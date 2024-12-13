Oscar Hammerstein Museum Awarded $500,000 Pennsylvania State Capital Grant 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has been awarded a second $500,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The Museum will use the funding to restore and preserve Oscar Hammerstein II's former home and workplace at Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA.

The project entails renovating the home and barn on the property as a museum and education center dedicated to the life and work of Oscar Hammerstein. The nonprofit was previously awarded an RACP grant in 2020, which contributed towards the purchase of the Highland Farm property.

“We are immensely grateful to Senator Steve Santarsiero and Representative Tim Brennan for their roles in Hammerstein Museum receiving this grant. Preserving Highland Farm, the homestead and creative epicenter where Oscar Hammerstein II wrote the lyrics to some of the world's most noted and performed songs, is essential for Bucks County, for Pennsylvania and for our country,” said Greg Roth, President of the Museum's Board of Directors.

Sen. Santarsiero echoed Roth's sentiments, “We are so fortunate to have Highland Farm, where Oscar Hammerstein was inspired to write some of the most classic American musicals, right here in our community,” said Santarsiero. “I've enthusiastically supported this project to protect and preserve this property, and I look forward to the museum and education center coming to fruition so future generations can appreciate the value of Hammerstein's contributions to theater and our local history.”

Rep. Brennan commented, “As a former board member, I could not be more proud of the work this organization is doing or more confident in the value of this project to our entire region. Museums and cultural centers are essential to a vibrant community that attracts both residents and visitors.” Brennan continued, “Institutions like this help us to lead lives of purpose and meaning, they enrich our lives and provide opportunities for lifelong learning for folks of all ages. There is no better gift that we can give to our children and investing in this organization is an investment in our future.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multijurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

The nonprofit is raising funds to meet the matching requirements for unlocking the RACP grant monies. Individuals and entities are invited to join the chorus of supporters by making a donation to Create Hammerstein Museum online at hammersteinmuseum.org/donate. Contributions of any amount can also be made by check, appreciated securities or from a donor advised fund. For more information, email hammersteinmuseum@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE Oscar Hammerstein MUSEUM AND THEATRE EDUCATION CENTER:

Dubbed the “Birthplace of the Modern American Musical,” Highland Farm was Hammerstein's home and creative epicenter for the last 20 years of his life. It is where the Rodgers and Hammerstein collaboration was born and where Hammerstein composed the lyrics for many of their works, including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Carousel, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Remarkably, at Highland Farm Oscar met and mentored a young Stephen Sondheim, who has said “In one afternoon [at Highland Farm], I learned more about songwriting than most people do in a lifetime.” Over 75 Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, and Pulitzer Prizes can be directly traced back to Highland Farm.

The nonprofit's mission is to honor the Broadway legend's groundbreaking work as a lyricist, librettist, mentor, and humanitarian and to educate and inspire generations of creators and theatre-lovers, with special opportunities for diverse and underserved communities.

Highland Farm's restoration will commence with the porch and balcony, which has already begun with the generous assistance of Doylestown historic architectural firm, Period Architecture LTD and Providence Engineering. Other urgent projects include replacing the roof of the house and upgrading the climate control system. Combined costs for these initial projects are expected to be several hundred thousand dollars.

