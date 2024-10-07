Open Stage To Present RIDE THE CYCLONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Ride the Cyclone from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this viral musical sensation takes audiences on a wild ride through the afterlife's dilapidated carnival.



In this quirky, hilarious musical comedy, six teen chamber choir singers' lives are tragically cut short by a roller coaster accident. They are transported to a sort of limbo where they encounter The Amazing Karnak, a mechanical fortune teller, who offers them a chance to compete so one of them can return to life. As they vie for this rare opportunity, the students sing and dance their way through a series of touching, yet laugh-out-loud funny performances, revealing their deepest hopes and fears.



“Ride the Cyclone is a wild, fun and incredibly funny look at the human experience,” Landon said. “These characters, even in death, are so full of life. They're expressing their fears, dreams and everything in between, with humor in every moment. It's a reminder that, even when things get tough, there's always room for laughter, connection and the hope for a second chance. Audiences will laugh, cry and leave the theater feeling thankful for life's crazy ride.”



The production features a stellar cast, including Josh Dorsheimer, Jasmine Graham, Maggie Haynes, Ethan Hommel, Em Kase, Carly Lafferty, Drew Patti, Emily Reusswig and Zach Roush.



In the original productions, Ricky Potts was written and portrayed as a character with a visible disability, using a wheelchair or mobility aids. In later versions, Ricky's disability was reimagined as traumatic mutism, a symptom of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), which is typically less physically apparent, as it does not require the use of mobility aids. Open Stage is proud to cast Em Kase, a disabled actor and wheelchair user, in the role of Ricky, bringing authentic representation back to the stage and honoring the show's roots in disability representation that resonate so deeply with its devoted fanbase.



Stuart Landon directs the show, with TJ Creedon as assistant director, Kayla Capone Kasper as vocal director and choreography by Zsuzsanna Smith. The scenic design team includes Janos Boon, Addison Griffin, Heather Jannetta and John Kern. Lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis, props by Becky Arney, audio by Kevin Cole and projections by Sammi Leigh Melville and Rachel Landon. The band, led by Brad Barkdoll (as Virgil the rat), includes Ellen Carnahan, Adrienne Connaghan and Dani Fiore. Stage management is by Stacy Reck, with Chris Krahulec and Emma Sweigart assisting.



Ride the Cyclone is a 2008 musical with music and book by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. Fifteen years after its original production, Ride the Cyclone found viral fame after a clip from “The Ballad of Jane Doe,” a song featured in the musical, trended on TikTok. Exploding online, the show gained a new fandom obsessed with its catchy songs, eccentric characters and twisted sense of humor. Today, its cult-following flocks to regional productions, even dressing in cosplay based on the show. Patrons traveling from all corners of Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, New York, and as far as Minnesota have already purchased tickets to see the production at Open Stage.



“At its core, this show is a celebration of uniqueness. Each character is flawed, learning and utterly beautiful in their own way,” Landon added. “You fall in love with them because they turn stereotypes on their head and embrace their magical individuality. Ride the Cyclone went viral not just because of its heart, but because it's hilarious! It's a story about embracing what makes us unique, with humor woven into every moment. Audiences will love it for that reason — it's a party, a celebration and absolutely beautiful and funny.”



Performances of Ride the Cyclone will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 31 and Nov. 1, 2 and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 13, 20, and 27. The show on Thursday, Oct. 24 will be an ASL-interpreted performance. A post-performance discussion will be held following the matinee on Sunday, Oct. 20.

For tickets to Ride the Cyclone, visit openstagehbg.com.

