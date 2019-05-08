NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to the Fulton Theatre

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to present the riveting family drama and electrifying rock musical, Next to Normal, in the Tell Studio Theatre May 16 through June 2, with Previews May 14 and 15. An emotional powerhouse, Next to Normal is the recipient of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

This rock musical explores the American family and the underbelly of suburban life. Diana has lived in and out of reality for the past seventeen years. She navigates her daily life, struggling to function in society as her mental illness takes hold. Experience the trauma, loss, mental health treatment, and the meaning of family as audiences are taken on a journey with this riveting and electrifying production.

Next to Normal with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (The Last Ship, If/Then) and music by Tom Kit (13, American Idiot, If/Then, Jagged Little Pill) was first produced by Second Stage Off-Broadway in 2008, before transferring to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2009. The production ran for two years and took home the Tony Award for Best Score and broke box office records at the theatre.

Fulton's production stars Mark Campbell as Dan who recently played Scar in the National Tour of The Lion King. Other credits include starring opposite of Deborah Cox in the World Premiere of Josephine. He was also seen in the National Tours of Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and as the original Phantom in the 25th Anniversary tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Abigail Isom plays Natalie and is a recent graduate of Otterbein University, whose credits include Star-to-Be in Annie and JoJo in Seussical at The Muny. Devin Lewis as Gave, a Lancaster Native, whose credits include the 1st National Tour of Disney's Newsies. Allen E. Read as Doctor Madden, Doctor Fine credits include Nobody Loves You at Second Stage, Rocky Dennis in Mask at Pasadena Playhouse and The Full Monty, with Elaine Stritch at Paper Mill Playhouse. Anne Tolpegin as Diana who's Broadway credits include A Tale of Two Cities and Les Misérables. Her National Tour credits include Ragtime, Mamma Mia!, Billy Elliot, and Kinky Boots. Alex Walton as Henry recently played Hugo in Bye Bye Birdie at Goodspeed Opera House. His other credits include South Pacific at Palos Verdes Performing Arts and Alex in Hit The Wall at Tribe Theatre Company.

Led by Music Director Garrett Taylor the orchestra includes Benjamin Weiss (Keyboard/Conductor), Matthew Subers (Guitar), Luke Leonard (Bass), and Stephen Flemming (Drums), with Rusty Banks as an Alternate for Guitar.

The creative team for Next to Normal includes Marc Robin (Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Paige Price (Director/Choreographer), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Jeff Cusano (Lighting Designer), Kelsey Bomba (Costume Designer), Matthew Moran (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Bob Cline (Casting Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Rebekah Church (Production Stage Manager), and Katie Ringwood (Assistant Stage Manager).

With special thanks to our Series Sponsors, Fox Chapel Publishing, and Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, our Series Co-Sponsors Pour Craft Food + Drinks, and Wacker Brewing Company and our Production Sponsor Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital.

New York casting is done by Bob Cline Casting. Interviews are available with the cast and/or director based on availability. Production photos and full cast biographies are available upon request. Performance schedule follows at the end of the release.

Single ticket prices for the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series start at $35, with Student Rush available. Fulton Theatre performs in its home, the national historic landmark Fulton Opera House located at 12 North Prince Street in Lancaster, PA. For more information or to purchase tickets call 717.397.7425 or visit theFulton.org.





