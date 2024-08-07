Millbrook Playhouse to Close Out Summer With 8-TRACK: Sounds of the '70s In Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to turn up the volume and relive the grooviest decade of all time! Millbrook Playhouse is closing out its summer season with the electrifying concert 8-Track: Sounds of the '70s In Concert. This nonstop musical revue celebrates the infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies that defined an era.

From the soulful sounds of Marvin Gaye to the disco fever of KC and the Sunshine Band, 8-Track takes audiences on a nostalgic journey through the decade's biggest hits. With a talented cast delivering powerhouse vocals and high-energy choreography, this show is guaranteed to have you dancing in the aisles.

A dynamic cast, including newcomers Jahel Duran and Audrey Payne and returning Millbrook Playhouse favorites Jay'na Johnson (Godspell, Don't Dress for Dinner) and Andrew Troskey (Cinderella, Margaritaville), brings the 1970s to life with their incredible voices and captivating stage presence.

The creative team, led by director and choreographer Michael Schloegl, has assembled a dazzling production featuring musical direction by Jeremy Gussin, set design by Cade M. Sikora, lighting design by Justin Gibson, costume design by Michael Schloegl, sound supervision by EmmaLee Stapleton, and props design by V.C. Deener. The production stage manager is Ericka Conklin, and the assistant stage manager is Kaidyn Rogers.

Don't miss this opportunity to rediscover the heart and soul of the forgotten decade with this joyously rousing and moving musical in Concert, 8-Track, Sounds of the '70s In Concert.

GET GROOVY WITH THIS ADDED EVENT: Join us for our first-ever "Disco Ball" on Aug. 17th! Enjoy a live performance of 8-Track, Sounds of the '70s In Concert, themed cocktails, delicious food, a 70s-themed photo booth, a costume contest, trivia, and an MPH-DJ spinning classic tunes. Get your tickets now for a night of pure groovy fun!

Performance Information:

Performance Dates: Evening Performances:

August 9-10, 14-17 at 7:30 PM Matinee Performances:

August 11, 14, and 18 at 2:00 PM

Running Time: Approximately one and a half hours with a fifteen-minute intermission.

Pre-show drinks: Enjoy pre-show drinks at the Stage Right Bar (21+) and special group rates for parties of 15 or more; seating begins a half hour before the performance.

Location: Millbrook Playhouse's Poorman Cabaret at 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall, PA 17751.

Pricing: Adults: $30.00 Seniors and Veterans: $25.50 Students (13-college): $20.00 Special group rates for parties of 15 or more.

Tickets: Please visit the Millbrook Playhouse website at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, call the box office at 570-748-8083, or visit the box office Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, or by appointment.



Photo Credit: David Leidholdt

