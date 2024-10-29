Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A NEW MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble will bring the kooky and creepy fun of "The Addams Family, A New Musical, Young @ Part" to the stage along with a pre-show party called the Millbrook Monster Mash.

From October 31st to November 3rd, the Millbrook Playhouse stage will be transformed into the wonderfully weird world of the Addams Family. This all-new story, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, puts the Addams clan to the test when outsiders come to dinner. Witness the hilarity and heart unfold as the family faces a night that will change their lives forever.

This production stars the Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble, which includes a talented cast of local youth actors: Charlie Snook (Jersey Shore) as Gomez, Emily Schreffler (Bellefonte) as Morticia Addams, Seth Geyer (Mill Hall) as Uncle Fester, Adalind Parker (Beech Creek) as Grandma Addams, Addison Wynkoop (Bellefonte) as Wednesday Addams, Charlie Meloan (State College) as Pugsley Addams, Connor Kleckner (Mill Hall) as Lurch Addams, Thomas Geyer (Mill Hall) as Mal Beineke, Emma Roos (Bellefonte) as Alice Beineke, and Trevor Campbell-Tubbs (Bellefonte) as Lucas Beineke. Rounding out this the crazy kookie cast is Camryn Segura (Avis), Makaelyn Polk (Lock Haven), Hartlyn Kiess (Lock Haven), Lexie Bowman (Lock Haven), Mikaela White (Lock Haven), Kathryn Farrall (Lock Haven), Amelya Sox (Lock Haven), Sierra Kolk (Bellefonte), Caroline Smith (Bellefonte), Casey Sims (Lock Haven), Katherine Winkleman (Renovo), Lily Klugh (Jersey Shore), Sarah Long (Lock Haven), Claire Walker (Mill Hall), Kenzi Boyle (Lock Haven), Maura (Mo) DePasquale (Bellefonte) and Clair Nestor (Lock Haven) as the Addams Family Ancestors!

The production is brought to life by a stellar artistic team: David Leidholdt as Director and Choreographer, Mo Ortbal as Musical Director, Michael Schloegl on Costume Design, David Leidholdt and Ericka Conklin on Scenic Design, V.C. Deener on Props Design, Ericka Conklin on Lighting Design, Kaidyn Rogers on Sound and Stage Management.

Before the curtain rises, families can join the Millbrook Monster Mash pre-show party for spooky fun for all ages. Get creative with face painting and tattoos inspired by the Addams Family characters. Find the perfect souvenirs at Gomez's Gift Shop. Bid on unique baskets in the Grandmama's BOO Basket auction to support the young performers. Quench your thirst with delicious Halloween-themed mocktails (adults, there might be a "potion" or two for you, too!) at Pugsley's Potion Bar. Peek into your future with a whimsical fortune-telling session at Uncle Fester's Fortune Telling. And indulge in fun, hand-filled popcorn and test your taste buds in a candy guessing game at Wednesday's Treats.

Evening performances run Thursday, October 31st, through Saturday, November 2nd, at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are offered on Saturday, November 2nd, and Sunday, November 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $14.00 for youth (12 & under), $16.50 for students (13-college), and $18.00 for adults. Reserve your spot now at millbrookplayhouse.org or call 570-748-8083.

