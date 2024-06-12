Loyal to the Craft and Woodward Present 'Art-in-Action' Summer Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Loyal to the Craft and Woodward for an unforgettable experience with their first-ever “Art-in-Action” Summer Camp from Sunday, July 28th to Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 at Woodward PA. This week-long experience offers campers vibrant programming with exclusive music performances, art and digital media workshops, and epic shred sessions.

For the first time ever, Woodward will host performances and meet-and-greets with rising bands in the pop-punk scene. The current lineup includes high-energy punk duo Raue and 13-year-old artist, drummer, and Emmy-nominated actor Recker, with more to be announced.

Art-in-Action Camp, presented by Loyal to the Craft, is an experience designed for the bold and the creative that will spark limitless creativity with hands-on learning from legendary artists, musicians, and brands that define action sports. The goal is to help kids who are interested in the world of action sports find their passion. The camp will offer rich programming each day that is focused across four different genres: music, art, digital media, and sport.

Campers will have the chance to explore the brand new Artist Lounge, the ultimate hub for Art-in-Action campers and a chill zone for everyone to indulge in music, creative arts, and visual wonders. With a stage and state-of-the-art media lab, the Artist Lounge is the perfect hangout to unwind and dive into the creative essence of action sports.

"As a teenager, music, arts, and action sports were my greatest inspirations. I dedicated myself to the scene, following the Vans Warped Tour, setting up a booth to showcase my drum brand, and forging connections along the way. Now, being able to create an epic week bringing back that same type of community to the next generation of kids is truly a dream come true," says Mike Ciprari, Founder of Loyal to the Craft and SJC Drum. "My goal is for campers to build lifelong relationships and leave equipped with the tools, knowledge, and motivation to pursue their dreams relentlessly."

These workshops are all in addition to the action sports focused camp that Woodward PA has been offering campers for over five decades. Campers can choose between an array of activities ranging from skateboarding, BMX, and parkour. The facilities are designed for all levels, from beginners to advanced athletes looking to hone their skills. Experienced coaches and visiting professionals will be on hand to ensure campers can progress in a safe environment.

After expert instruction, campers choose their adventure—jump on trampolines, zip around the go-kart track, conquer legendary skateparks, or scale new heights on the ropes course. Cool off on a slip-and-slide or unwind by the pool before uniting for memorable talent shows, spirited competitions, or indulgent s'mores gatherings.

For over 50 years, Woodward has drawn the attention of iconic action sports professionals such as Ryan Sheckler, Ryan Nyquist, and Lizzie Armanto. With the help of Loyal to the Craft, this new program will add a roster of musical talent to their community to help foster the culture that campers have grown to love.

“Art-in-Action presented by Loyal to the Craft will be the most mind-blowing youth action sports camp out there,” shares Woodward President Chris “Gunny” Gunnarson. “We're talking about a highly curated week packed with unforgettable activities that merge Woodward's transformative camp experience with immersive journeys into music, creative arts, and content - the vibrant realms that define the very essence of action sports culture and lifestyle. The growing culture of action sports and the music scene align perfectly and will make for a one-of-a-kind summer program.”

“Our camps have always offered a supportive community fueled by adventure, passion, and culture,” adds Phoebe Mills, Vice President of Camps and Programming at Woodward. “Activities for this summer program will be nothing short of spectacular, offering hands-on learning from the legendary artists, musicians, and brands that define action sports.”

Existing partners that will continue to help drive camp programming this year include Gatorade, Subaru, GoPro, Skullcandy, and Red Bull. Additionally, Woodward will work with key industry brands such as VANS, Volcom, Nixon, Sweetwater, D'Addario, Gibraltar, and more.

“We are so excited to come back to Woodward PA, one of our favorite places on earth,” shares Steve Van Doren, Vans Ambassador of Fun and son of founder Paul van Doren. “We will bring artists, printshop, skate legends, musicians, Vans swag, and Bucks for Tricks. Get ready for Vans waffles, a sundae bar, and lots of fun."

"Growing up in a small mountain town as a lifelong board sport enthusiast and dedicated musician, I could only dream of an experience like this,” said CMO of Liberated Brands, Ryan Immegart. “What the crew has put together for this truly special session is the kind of inspiration that will fuel the culture of the next generation. We are honored to be involved and excited to bring Volcom's unique brand DNA into the mix."

Booking for the “Art-in-Action” Camp is now open through their website: https://www.woodwardpa.com/art-in-action-camp

About Woodward:

Established in 1970, Woodward is the global leader in action sports experiences. Their mission is to empower and inspire the next generation of athletes with an enduring culture that resonates with our core and shifts perspectives for young and old alike. Woodward delivers innovative products, programs, partnerships, and experiences to inspire and empower the next generation in action sports and offers innovative environments and dynamic programming at eight destinations across the U.S., including Woodward Mt. Bachelor, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West, Woodward Park City, Woodward Copper, Wood- ward Eldora, Woodward Pennsylvania, and Woodward Killington. Woodward Sydney is planned to open in 2024. Woodward is part of the POWDR portfolio. Learn more about Woodward's one-of-a-kind facilities, programming, and culture at www.worldofwoodward.com.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



