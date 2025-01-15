Interview: Josh Glacken And Robbie Harrison of MURDER FOR TWO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian’s musical comedy Murder for Two takes to the stage at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre January 17th through February 22nd. After its premier at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2011, it appeared off-Broadway from 2013-2014. This hilarious musical whodunit features just two actors who sing and play the piano on stage as Marcus, the detective (played by one actor), attempts to solve the mystery with the “help” of The Suspects (all of whom are played by the other actor). Actors Josh Glacken (who portrays Marcus) and Robbie Harrison (who takes on all of The Suspects) share their experience with this zany show.

BWW: Tell our readers a little about yourself and how you got into theatre.

Glacken: I grew up near Johnstown, PA, where my love for theater began with a church production called Joy Trek. I played Apollo Koala and was tasked with using an Australian accent, which was more ambitious than successful for a 7-year-old rural Pennsylvanian.

Harrison: I’m a playful performer from New England. I grew up going to church and singing in the children’s choir, so I’ve always loved music. I got into acting when my fourth-grade teacher at Fall Brook Elementary assigned the role of Sherlock Holmes to me and the role of Dr. Watson to my Best Friend Michael in our class play. I remember that experience vividly.

BWW: What is your favorite thing about performing?

Glacken: My favorite thing is the creative process—collaborating with other performers and directors to bring something new to life, developing art that entertains and offers audiences a chance to imagine something outside their real-world lives. It’s rewarding to discover those special, often funny moments that make a story unique.

Harrison: I love connecting with the audience through my character, or, in this case, characters!

BWW: If you had to pick one, what has been your most challenging role to date, and what made it challenging?

Glacken: This role, Marcus, has been my most technically challenging role. We have to juggle so many elements: singing, acting, and playing piano all with precise timing. We’re both onstage and actively performing for the full 90 minutes. I have literally just 10 seconds in the entire show to step offstage for a quick drink. It’s demanding, but the challenge makes it feel so rewarding.

Harrison: Last year I played Corduroy the Bear at Maddy’s Theatre, which is a part of Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine in Portland. Corduroy didn’t speak, so I could only communicate non-verbally. It was a challenge to keep the young audience engaged with just my physical acting. Besides that, playing The Suspects in Murder for Two is challenging because it requires a lot of stamina.

BWW: Since this is a new show to the area, without giving away anything about the mystery, tell us a little about the show itself and about your role(s).

Glacken: I’d describe the show as a traditional whodunit, but with some really unique twists…think Agatha Christie meets Clue with a twist of Gentleman’s Guide to Murder. What makes the show truly special is that there are only two performers, and both of us play the piano throughout. I have the easier role as Marcus, the wannabe detective who comes across the chance to solve a murder and prove he has what it takes. However, a room full of a dozen zany suspects adds more confusion than answers. My costar Robbie takes on the herculean task of playing all 12 suspects, while Marcus is more of the straight-man, albeit a guy with a lot of book-smarts who isn’t exactly brimming with common sense.

Harrison: It’s a surprise birthday party gone sour when the man of honor gets murdered at arrival. I play the host of party guests (all ten of them) who each give their best, unsolicited advice to the detective solving the mystery with the aid of musical interludes. Each invitee truly believes they’re being incredibly helpful to the process.

BWW: Talk a little about your experience—the challenges and the rewards—of doing a show where one of the actors is playing multiple characters.

Glacken: I was really eager to tackle this show because it brings together so many elements I love about performing. Robbie has the much more challenging task of juggling multiple characters, and he somehow makes it look easy. It’s amazing to watch him ping-pong around the stage, sometimes switching to another character in the blink of an eye. One of my biggest challenges is keeping track of which of his characters I’m supposed to address next and where they’re supposed to be, as Robbie shifts between characters so quickly. It keeps me on my toes, and we both have to be in sync—always anticipating what’s coming next to make sure we’re in the right place at the right time. Another challenge is managing all the information I need to deliver at different points in the show. Marcus is constantly piecing together clues, so I have to stay sharp to ensure that the story unfolds smoothly for the audience. That said, the reward is seeing everything click into place — it’s such a fun and dynamic experience for both us and the audience!

Harrison: The other actor and I are on stage the entire 90 minutes. So, if something goes differently than planned you have to figure it out and move on.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show, and why is it your favorite?

Glacken: My favorite song in the show is "Process of Elimination”. It’s a fast-paced number during which Marcus tries to piece together the entire puzzle in just three minutes. But, of course, the Suspects keep throwing him off at every turn. One of my favorite moments is when Marcus sings while rotating the piano on a turntable, all while Robbie jumps in rapid-fire as nearly all the characters and also plays the piano. It’s chaotic and hilarious, and so much fun to perform.

Harrison: “He Needs a Partner”. The character who sings the song, Steph, is easy to root for, and it’s a lovely song. It’s my one chance in the show to just sit and sing.

BWW: What do you think audiences will love most about this show?

Glacken: If you love quirky, off-the-wall comedy, clever and brilliantly crafted music and lyrics, and some serious piano playing, Murder for Two is the show for you.

Harrison: The hilarious one-liners written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair!

To catch this murder mystery comedy, visit dutchapple.com to get your tickets before it’s too late!

