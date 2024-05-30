Gretna Theatre Presents BURT & ME In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joe and Lacey were high school sweethearts who drifted apart when they attended different colleges after graduation. Years later, their paths cross again and Joe devises a clever plan to win Lacey back… with the help of one Burt Bacharach. Including “Walk On By,” “I Say A Little Prayer For You,” ”I'll Never Fall In Love Again,” “Close To You,” and many more all time classics, this is a summer musical not to be missed!

“Gretna Theatre is my favorite theatre on the planet,” says librettist Larry McKenna. “While other kids dreamed of Broadway, I was always partial to the Gretna Playhouse and Gretna Theatre. As a child who would come to Mt. Gretna for two weeks every summer for the past 73 years, the Gretna Playhouse was like my own personal Mecca. My parents had watched Charlton Heston in 1948 at Gretna Playhouse and I had seen Bernadette Peters in The Sound of Music in 1964 there. When Burt & Me was performed there in 2012, I was thrilled beyond belief because it was the fulfillment of a promise I had made to my mother that someday I would have one of my shows performed at Gretna Theatre. Unfortunately, she did not live to see the performance, but it was still very special. With the show returning to Gretna Theatre some 12 years later, it will be extremely special to share the experience with my wife, our four children, and ten grandchildren. And now that we have a cottage in Mt. Gretna, it will be extra special to have our Gretna friends and neighbors witness this labor of love.”

After McKenna secured the licensing rights for the songs in Burt & Me, he had “a wonderful sit-down session” with Burt Bacharach himself.

Catch the show at the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse June 20 - 29. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.gretnatheatre.org. Become a subscriber for the best ticket prices available AND earn premium, priority seating!

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lyricist Hal David and composer Burt Bacharach began their collaboration together in 1957 after meeting in New York City's legendary Brill Building. Only a year later, their song "The Story of My Life" hit theU.S. country music charts. Soon afterward, Perry Como recorded their song "Magic Moments,"which also climbed the charts. But it was in 1961,when Bacharach and David started their collaboration withDionneWarwick,when they had their biggest string of hits. Between 1961 and1981, Warwick charted 38 singles co-written or produced by Bacharach and David. Their song "Walkon By" became one of Warwick's classic numbers, along with "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?"and"Wishin' and Hopin'," which was also recorded by Dusty Springfield.During the '60s and '70s,Bacharach and David also wrote for some of the biggest names in the recording industry, includingTom Jones,Gene Pitney,Bobby Vinton and Lou Johnson, who released the first version of their hit"(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me." In 1966, the duo began to release movie theme songs, including “Alfie,”“What's New, Pussycat?”and”The Look of Love.”Their work in movies led toBroadway: A year later, they were asked by producerDavid Merrick to collaborate with Neil Simon on the musicalPromises, Promises.Bacharach and David ended their collaboration in 1973.In 1993, the duo reunited, after 20 years of working solo, for a new Warwick song, "Sunny Weather Lover."(Bio provided by NPR Music.)

Larry McKenna (book) grew up in Philadelphia loving the music of Burt Bacharach & Hal David and claims to have purchased every single Dionne Warwick album evermade. When commissioned byAct II Playhouse in Ambler, Pennsylvania to write a “jukebox” musical featuring the music of these two musical giants, McKenna jumped at the chance. “I wanted to create a show that was romantic, funny, and didn't get in the way of the great music of these two geniuses,” he states. “Burt & Me is highly autobiographical...except I never got the girl in high school,” he added. However, he did eventually get the girl in real life and their four children remain his favorite “productions.”Tengrandchildren later, he is still writing.www.LarryMcKenna.comBurt Bacharach & Larry McKenna

Trey Harrington (Joe) Gretna Theatre debut! Previous credits: Cinderella (Prince Topher, B. Iden Payne nomination), Zach Theatre/Deaf Austin Theatre; South Pacific (Billis), The Secret of My Success (Regional Premiere), The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Sister Act, Elf, Ragtime, Theatre Under the Stars; Les Misérables (Prouvaire/Marius u/s), Zach Theatre; Billy Elliot (Tony), The Palace Theatre; Grease (Roger), Totem Pole Playhouse/Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines; The Civil War (Johnny), TheatreWorks USA. BFA: The Boston Conservatory @_treychic_

Jessica Money (Lacey) is a graduate of Temple University's musical theatre and acting programs. Favorite credits include: Olive Ostrovsky (Spelling Bee, Arden Theatre Co.), Nettie (The Color Purple, Theatre Horizon, PSF), Sarah (Ragtime, Duluth Playhouse), Sophie (The BFG, Arden Theatre Co.), Miranda (The Tempest, Delaware Shakespeare Company), Urchin Swing (Little Shop of Horrors, The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina). Instagram: @money226156

Tina Gabriella DeLano (Sally) is thrilled to be making her Gretna Theatre debut! She is a recent graduate of Arcadia University earning a BFA in Acting/ Concentration in Musical Theatre. Previous credits include: Pinocchio (Geppetto/ Fox u/s) Arden Theatre Co. Hello, Dolly (Minnie Fay), Into the Woods (Little Red), Mamma Mia! (Sophie) Candlelight Theatre. RENT (Mimi u/s / Ali), Sister Act (Ensemble / Swing) Media Theatre. Much love to her family and friends for their endless love and support. @_tinagabriella

Scott Langdon (George/Father DeJoseph) Thrilled to be making his Gretna debut! Most recently: Peter and the Starcatcher (Lord Astor at Delaware Theatre Company). Regional favorites: Man of La Mancha (Cervantes/Quixote - Barrymore nom). Misery (Paul Sheldon); Rocky: The Musical (Eye of the Tiger); Spamalot (Arthur); Oliver (Fagin); 1776 (John Adams); The Who's Tommy (Uncle Ernie); Grand Hotel (Otto Kringelien); Julius Caesar (Cassius); The Crucible (John Proctor). Creative Director and Host of God: An Autobiography – The Podcast (GodAnAutobiography.com/Listen) since 2020. Proud AEA! Thanks to Michael and the entire Gretna family, and Josh and Aimee at Ann Steele Agency. Love to his wife, Sarah, and to Mikaela, Dylan, and Connor. Insta: @scottlangdon_actor

Michael Philip O'Brien (Director) is Gretna Theatre's Producing Artistic Director and a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. He was a co-founder and the Producing Artistic Director of 11th Hour Theatre Company in Philadelphia, where he produced over 45 musicals including multiple World and Regional premieres. Performing credits include: TUTS, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Milwaukee Rep, Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, Bristol Riverside, 11th Hour and more.

Jimmy Damore (Music Director) is thrilled to be at Gretna with this fantastic team! MD credits (select): Frog and Toad & Curious George (Gretna), Rated P for Parenthood (Prima), Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Passion, The Color Purple, & Spongebob (EPAC), Be More Chill (Yocum Institute), and Little Shop of Horrors (Sycamore Stage). Upcoming: Knuffle Bunny (Gretna), Little Women (Sycamore Stage), the world premiere of Intimate Exposures by D.W. Gregory (Reading Theater Project), and more! B.A. Brown University.

Kathleen Borrelli (Choreographer) is thrilled to be back at Gretna this summer after an amazing time with Gypsey last season! Favorite credits include, Sweetwater (university of the arts), Gypsy (Gretna), Blues In The Night (Milwalkie rep) National tours: Mama Mia(Ali), Cathy Rigby is Peter Pan (PP Understudy, Lost Boy). Kathleen holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of the Arts. All my love and many thanks to Hayden for keeping me going and Mike and the entire Gretna Family for letting me be a part of the magic!

Johnathan R. Shuey (Resident Sound Design/Audio Engineer, Full Season) was born, raised, and currently resides in Lebanon County. He is very humbled to be returning for his 11th season as Gretna Theatre's “sound person.” Johnathan brings a wide range of experience to Gretna from his involvement in over 200+ productions across Central PA since 1988. Johnathan would like to thank his wife, Laura Shuey, and their son, Jack, for all of their love and support. Thank YOU for supporting live theater!

Miguel Santiago (Technical Director) has worked in all aspects of theatre from performing to involvement on the technical side. He specializes in lighting design and has worked as a designer on numerous shows, some of which include Newsies, Sweeney Todd, School of Rock, 9 to 5, Tuck Everlasting and Bandstand. He is a 2 time nominee for Best Lighting Design of a Musical by Broadway World. Miguel maintains a busy schedule working on and performing in productions at several central PA theaters and organizations. He also serves as the Lighting Director at the Hershey Area Playhouse! Miguel will be attending the University of Tennessee in the Fall to pursue an MFA in Lighting Design.

Josh Yentsch (Scenic Design) is thrilled to be returning to Gretna for his third season. A Hershey native, Josh is involved in numerous projects throughout the area. He serves as a production stage manager for Dark Nights at Hersheypark with Epic Entertainment, designs for the Hershey School of Dance and Arts, collaborates with many local high schools theatre productions, and spends most of the year production designing and managing Hershey High School's theatre program. Josh would like to thank Gretna Theatre for their continued support and opportunities throughout the summer.

ABOUT GRETNA THEATRE

Gretna Theatre is one of south-central Pennsylvania's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America. Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA where theatre has been produced at this same location since 1927! The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Gretna Theatre is a non-profit organization producing exciting theatrical productions in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.

Comments