ILLUMINATION Returns to Prima Theatre

Prima Theatre has announced the return of Illumination, an immersive candlelight concert that promises to elevate holiday celebrations this season. Running from November 22 through December 22, 2024, Illumination offers audiences a fresh and refined holiday experience in a serene and intimate setting.

“At its core, Illumination is a chance to step away from the noise and find joy in the simplicity of candlelight and music,” said Mitch Nugent, Founding Executive Producer of Prima Theatre. “We want guests to walk away feeling invigorated.”

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a venue transformed into a tranquil realm of candlelit warmth. With seating arranged for just under 130 guests around a central stage, the intimate layout creates an immediate connection between audience and performers. Hundreds of softly glowing candles set the tone for an evening designed to evoke serenity and a sense of togetherness.

The concert features a masterful blend of timeless holiday classics and contemporary favorites, performed by nationally renowned vocalists. Accompanied by piano, drums, guitar, and cello, the musical arrangements echo the style of the celebrated Pentatonix, delivering a blend of nostalgia and modern flair. This year’s performers include Karisa Fulmer, Gabbi Mack, Ali Murphy, and Aaron Pottenger.

Now in its third year, Illumination continues to evolve with new features like hanging lanterns and expanded candle displays. For guests seeking an elevated experience, private cabaret tables are available, complete with pre-show refreshments.

Located on Lancaster’s west side, Prima Theatre is conveniently situated near downtown dining options and offers free off-street parking. With a show length of just over an hour and no intermission, Illumination fits seamlessly into holiday plans.

Performances are held at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and tickets are already in high demand. To reserve seats or learn more, visit primatheatre.org.

