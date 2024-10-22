MICKEY'S SEARCH PARTY Comes to GIANT Center Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney On Ice will return to GIANT Center with a seven-show run of ‘Mickey’s Search Party’ from Thursday, February 20, 2025, to Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

‘Mickey’s Search Party’ is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air. This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers.

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s “Coco” into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. Make memories with your whole family as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration!

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.DisneyOnIce.com.

Comments