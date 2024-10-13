Review: GYPSY at EPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To be totally honest, I would have been satisfied with EPAC’s recent production of Gypsy if it was simply the orchestra banging out the soundtrack. The nine-piece band led by conductor, Cheryl Markle was every bit as bold and brassy and full of life as Mamma Rose, herself! Knocking out some of the most iconic numbers in musical theater history like Everything is Coming Up Roses and Together Wherever We Go was a real pleasure. For me, everything else was just icing on the cake.

Bobbi Bear is quite likable and sympathetic as Mamma Rose. She can belt with the best of them, and she never comes across as delusional or insensitive. Her intentions and actions may be perceived as dysfunctional, but they always come from a place of love. Bear has a certain Bette Midler vibe to her character, whether accidental or intentional, it works.

Maya Burdick is stunning as Louise. Burdick is always welcomed on the EPAC stage, but this character really spotlights her acting chops. Her metamorphosis from Louse to Gypsy Rose is incredible. Posture, facial expression, vocal intonation, and attitude all transform throughout the course of the night. As an audience, we are never sure if this is the “new Louise” or simply a survival persona she has invented to make the best out of a bad situation. Regardless, the change is mesmerizing.

Despite some ongoing mike problems, Tim Spiese was effective as Herbie (if this was a Partridge Family musical, this would be the Reuben Kincaid character). Annika Locke Is sweet and charming as Mama’s favorite daughter, June. Her chemistry with Callaghan Petrosky (Tulsa) was especially solid, and Petrosky’s Act 1 number. All I Need is the Girl was an unexpected showstopper. Likewise, You Gotta Have a Gimmick was another supporting character song that was funny and fun for all involved.

There are lots of good things to say about all the kids in this show as well. Baby June (Mackenzie Shaffer) and Baby Louise (Gillian Roth) are both ready for the mainstage. The support from the various young newsboys and chorus girls was also very impressive.

Director, Edward R. Fernandez keeps the set relatively minimalistic, but it works. The backstage wall is framed in a series of dazzling lights not unlike the set of a 1970’s game show. Perhaps. this represents the glitz and glimmer of stardom that Mama Rose aspires to, while then simplicity and barrenness of the rest of the set reflects their modest reality?

Gypsy plays now through October 26th. Come for the music, stay for the story!

