GO YOUR OWN WAY: A CELEBRATION OF FLEETWOOD MAC Comes to Open Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Go Your Own Way: A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac in its Studio Theatre from Sept. 6-21. Produced and created by Wayne Landon, the production is an electrifying journey through the iconic music of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac.

This musical revue pays homage to the unforgettable melodies and soul-stirring lyrics of Fleetwood Mac. From their self-titled album to “Rumours,” this concert will span the band's greatest hits that have made an indelible mark on music history. The revue will feature Fleetwood Mac classics including “Dreams,” “Landslide,” and “Rhiannon.” With an incredible cast and talented band, Go Your Own Way: A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute that longtime fans and new listeners won't want to miss.

“We have spectacular singers and an amazing band that will take audiences on a journey through time to the golden era of classic rock,” said producer Wayne Landon. “We are thrilled to have Open Stage's Studio Theatre come alive with the band's mesmerizing melodies and soulful sounds.”

The concert features an amazing team of musicians, including Brad Barkdoll (vocals/guitar), Jeremy Blouch (bass), TJ Creedon (vocals), Madison Eppley (vocals), Dani Fiore (drums), Jasmine Graham (vocals), Rachel Landon (vocals) and Jess Logan (vocals/keyboard). Stage direction is by TJ Creedon, musical direction is by Brad Barkdoll, arrangements are by Anthony Pieruccini and Bethany Frymark is stage manager. Lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis and costume design is by Brock Viering.

“Fleetwood Mac's stories of love, heartbreak and resilience defined a generation and continue to captivate audiences today,” said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “The cast and band will deliver a true celebration of classic rock that will have audiences singing along all night long as we celebrate Fleetwood Mac's enduring legacy.”

Fleetwood Mac is one of the world's best-selling bands and regarded as one of the most influential groups in music history. Formed in 1967, the British-American rock band rose to fame in the 1970s with their hit album Rumours, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Fleetwood Mac experienced frequent changes in its lineup over the years and notable members included Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. The band is known for their raw lyrics that often mirrored the personal relationships and emotional turmoil within the band.

Performances of Go Your Own Way: A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac will take place at Open Stage's Studio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. A post-performance discussion will be held following the matinee on Sunday, Sept. 8.

For tickets to Go Your Own Way: A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac, visit openstagehbg.com.

Additionally, tickets are now available for all Open Stage Season 39 productions. Themed “Journeying Beyond,” Season 39 features a lineup of shows that transcend boundaries and spark the imagination, including classic plays, new works, musicals, holiday shows and special events.

“From cult classics to new works, bold satires to heartwarming plays, there is truly something for everyone this season at Open Stage,” Landon said. “We are excited to share these productions with our audiences and artists of the Harrisburg region.”

For tickets to Season 39 “Journeying Beyond” performances or for more information, visit openstagehbg.com.

Comments