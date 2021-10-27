GIRL IN THE MACHINE Comes to The Players Club Of Swarthmore Next Month

The Players Club of Swarthmore opens a thrilling futuristic drama on Friday, Nov 12. It's Girl in the Machine by Stef Smith, and it comes to Second Stage at PCS from the Edinburgh International Science Festival.

Polly, a high-powered lawyer, is a workaholic married to her work and slave to her laptop. Her husband Owen is relieved when a new gadget lets her relax and even remember that she's married to him. But relief turns to alarm as Polly shows increasing signs of addiction to her new therapy, and then signs of something far, far worse, until Polly and Owen must face the fact that their definitions of freedom and reality itself have diverged.

Girl in the Machine is directed for PCS by Sean Begane of Philadelphia. The cast includes Caity Brown of Ardmore as Polly, Ryan Kirchner of King of Prussia as Owen, and Samantha Solar of Philadelphia as the enigmatic voice of the therapeutic device.

Performances are Friday through Sunday Nov 12-14, Thursday through Saturday Nov 18-20. Curtain time is 8 PM Fridays and Saturdays, 2 PM on Sunday Nov 14, 7:30 on Thursday Nov 18. Tickets are $10 at the door and can be purchased in advance at www.pcstheater.org or by calling 610-328-4271.

Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test, and to remain masked during the performance. The theater is located at 614 Fairview Road in Swarthmore. The Raymond W. Smith black box theater is up a flight of stars from the lobby.