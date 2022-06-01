Fulton Theatre Presents FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE

The Fulton Theatre will close out the 2021/22 Season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series with Five Guys Named Moe, a swinging musical tribute celebrating the exuberant sounds of rhythm and blues pioneer, Louis Jordan. The title song, Five Guys Named Moe, was written in 1942 and performed by Jordan and his Tympani Five. The Harlem Renaissance is alive and well with zoot suits, upright bass, swinging beats, and soulful jazz. This musical fantasy is filled with high-energy dancing and incredible vocals that are sure to bring sheer joy and entertainment to all.

Five Guys Named Moe is an international hit. First produced in London's West End by Cameron Mackintosh (Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables), this exhilarating theatrical experience moved to Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for two Tony Awards. The book is by Clarke Peters, with music and lyrics by Louis Jordan.

The Five Guys Named Moe acting company features Devin Bowles (Eat Moe), Grant Evan (Little Moe), Darren Lorenzo (Big Moe), Isaiah Reynolds (No Moe/Dance Captain), Saidu Sinlah (Four-Eyed Moe), Davon Williams (Nomax), with understudies Noah Nehemiah Robinson and Stephen White.

The creative team for Five Guys Named Moe is comprised of DeMone Seraphin (Director), Tyler Johnson-Campion (Choreographer), Jarred Lee (Musical Director), Timothy Markus (Stage Manager), Cody Smith (Stage Manager), Elspeth Bustard (Deck Stage Manager), Brian Pacelli (Set Designer), Dustin Cross (Costume Designer), Mary Lana Rice (Lighting Designer), Tyler Horn (Sound Designer), Bob Cline (Casting Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

The Fulton Theatre's 4th floor Tell Studio Theatre hosts the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series. At its inception, this series was an opportunity to produce plays and musicals that create conversations in our community. It features shows that are often considered to contain more challenging subject matter; all set in a more intimate environment. Every once in a while, however, the series allows us to tell intimate, soulful stories through music and dance.

Now Playing and Upcoming at the Fulton: Shrek plays in our Eichmann Family Series Saturday mornings through June 11. Our free special event and season announcement bash, Fulton at the Ballpark lights up Clipper Magazine Stadium June 24th! Smash hit Jersey Boys opens June 28th! An added show for our families, Sleeping Beauty, opens July 16. For showtimes and information, visit theFulton.org