DreamWrights Center Marks 30th Anniversary Season in York, PA
The nonprofit will present eight mainstage and studio productions, from THE HOBBIT to THE CRUCIBLE, exploring themes of change, identity, and the human experience.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York, PA, has announced its 2027 season, marking the organization's 30th anniversary.
In a letter to the community, Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia described the anniversary through the image of a pearl. 'A pearl is not created in an instant. It develops gradually, layer by layer, through years of growth and transformation. In many ways, it is a fitting metaphor for DreamWrights.'
On the season itself, he wrote: 'DreamWrights' 2027 season explores the many ways people navigate change, challenge, identity, family, relationships, imagination, and the unexpected. Some stories offer redemption. Others leave questions unresolved. Some make us laugh at the absurdity of being human, while others ask us to sit with difficult truths.'
2027 Season
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit
Dramatized by Patricia Gray
January 29 to February 7, Main Stage
Pippin
Book by Roger O. Hirson, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
March 5 to 14, Main Stage
One Act Play Festival
April 2 to 11, Studio
Lend Me a Tenor
By Ken Ludwig
May 14 to 23, Studio
Fun Home
Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel
June 4 to 13, Main Stage
The Crucible
By Arthur Miller
October 22 to 31, Main Stage
Oh, Goody
A DreamWrights Youth Production
October 16, 23 and 30
Crazy for Christmas Saturday Spectacular
December 4, 11 and 18, Main Stage
The Bleeding Heart Academy for Girls Presents... The World's Greatest Production of 'A Christmas Carol'
By Kate Brennan and David Lee White
December 10 to 19, Studio
The DreamWrights Studio Series returns in 2027 with cabarets, play readings, and collaborations with regional arts organizations, all offered by suggested donation. Titles include The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe; The Musical Box Theatre Presents: Singing Schwartz; One Act Play Readings; Noises Off; Animals; and Flippin' Broadway 4.
Tickets go on sale December 21, 2026. Read Gregory DeCandia's full letter to the community at https://conta.cc/4i0gfLG, and find the full season at https://dreamwrights.org/2027-season/.
About DreamWrights
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a York, PA nonprofit founded in 1997. Its mission is to provide inclusive, intergenerational performance and theatre arts programming. DreamWrights is located at 100 Carlisle Ave., York, PA 17401. For more information, call (717) 848-8623 or visit dreamwrights.org.
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