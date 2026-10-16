DreamWrights Center Marks 30th Anniversary Season in York, PA

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DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York, PA, has announced its 2027 season, marking the organization's 30th anniversary.

In a letter to the community, Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia described the anniversary through the image of a pearl. 'A pearl is not created in an instant. It develops gradually, layer by layer, through years of growth and transformation. In many ways, it is a fitting metaphor for DreamWrights.'

On the season itself, he wrote: 'DreamWrights' 2027 season explores the many ways people navigate change, challenge, identity, family, relationships, imagination, and the unexpected. Some stories offer redemption. Others leave questions unresolved. Some make us laugh at the absurdity of being human, while others ask us to sit with difficult truths.'

2027 Season

J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit

Dramatized by Patricia Gray

January 29 to February 7, Main Stage

Pippin

Book by Roger O. Hirson, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

March 5 to 14, Main Stage

One Act Play Festival

April 2 to 11, Studio

Lend Me a Tenor

By Ken Ludwig

May 14 to 23, Studio

Fun Home

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel

June 4 to 13, Main Stage

The Crucible

By Arthur Miller

October 22 to 31, Main Stage

Oh, Goody

A DreamWrights Youth Production

October 16, 23 and 30

Crazy for Christmas Saturday Spectacular

December 4, 11 and 18, Main Stage

The Bleeding Heart Academy for Girls Presents... The World's Greatest Production of 'A Christmas Carol'

By Kate Brennan and David Lee White

December 10 to 19, Studio

The DreamWrights Studio Series returns in 2027 with cabarets, play readings, and collaborations with regional arts organizations, all offered by suggested donation. Titles include The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe; The Musical Box Theatre Presents: Singing Schwartz; One Act Play Readings; Noises Off; Animals; and Flippin' Broadway 4.

Tickets go on sale December 21, 2026. Read Gregory DeCandia's full letter to the community at https://conta.cc/4i0gfLG, and find the full season at https://dreamwrights.org/2027-season/.

About DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a York, PA nonprofit founded in 1997. Its mission is to provide inclusive, intergenerational performance and theatre arts programming. DreamWrights is located at 100 Carlisle Ave., York, PA 17401. For more information, call (717) 848-8623 or visit dreamwrights.org.

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