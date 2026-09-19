Review: THE FABLE FESTIVAL AND MOTHER GOOSED at DreamWrights

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DreamWrights presents a double feature with The Fable Festival and Mother Goosed on stage from September 18th to 27th under the direction of Hannah Kuhn. The Fable Festival celebrates the three local playwrights who won The Studio Series competition for new fables. Ten original fables were presented last month as staged readings, and the audience members voted on the top three for The Fable Festival. The winners including Bee Out of the Box by Sadie Jarmer, When the Bell Rings by David Schoenfeld, and The Three Little Pigs and the Bid Bag Wolf by Alan Dudley. Following the winning plays in the first Act of the evening was The Stolen Jewels of the Capybara Kingdom. This original play written by campers at DreamWrights this summer. The second Act of the evening was Mother Goosed. This short comedy was written by Jason Pizzarello in August 2007.

The evening began with Bee Out of the Box. This fable was written by 13 year old Sadie Jarmer and was the Fable Festival top winner. This is her debut play! In this story we meet Honey, played by Camryn McCormick, as she tries to find a new job that she enjoys doing. Her friend Sting, played by Clara Ericson, helps her find what she is passionate about. The cast for Bee Out of the Box includes: Camryn McCormick (Honey), Clara Ericson (Sting), Gemma Trinkaus (Daisy), Julia Miller (Buzz), Audrey Kveragas (Pollen), Caroline Lauer (Bee), Sophie Lauer (Bee), and Niah Rutter (Bee).

When the Bell Rings was written by David Schoenfeld, a retired dermatologist who found his love for playwriting. When the Bell Rings introduces us to poor Thomas the Turkey, played by Mylah Schmitt. Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Thomas is afraid that the Farmer’s bell means the end for him. His friends help him to see how important it is to live life the the fullest. The cast includes Thomas- Mylah Schmitt (Thomas), Kylie Staples (Mabel), Amy Kyles (Peter), and Noraa Banker (Chelsea).



The Three Little Pigs and the Bid Bag Wolf was written by Alan Dudley, who is a retired administrator from the area. This fable is heavily influenced by Shakespeare. In this play, Polly Pig falls in love with Peter Wolf, played by Lily Ganong and Sadie Thompson. These star-crossed lovers meet when Polly’s parents buy a house from Peter’s family. The cast includes Michael Muldowney (Mr. Wolf), Lucy Thompson (Mrs. Wolf), Sadie Thompson (Peter Wolf), Murphy Howard (Mr. Pig), Megan Beddard (Mrs. Pig), Lily Ganong (Polly Pig), Leah Miller, (Piglet 1), Arabelle Click (Piglet 2), Emsley Click (Piglet 3).

Our last play in the Fable Festival was The Stolen Jewels of the Capybara Kingdom

by Lauren Caples, Addison Caples, Amaura Day-Johnson, Ashton Farley, Lily Jansen, Eliza Medina, Devin Moyer, Arvin Paleshi, Soren Paleshi, and Giovanni Russo (with assistance from Hannah Kuhn and Chris Koslosky). The DreamWright campers worked together to create an original play about royal capybara children who are conned out of the Queen’s jewels by a stranger they meet while playing outside. The cast includes Rochelle Dietz (Queen Clementine), Nate Lauer (King Benjamin), Fay Cadiz (Princess Elizabeth), Bennet Crone (Prince Adam), Gemma Trikaus (Princess Maria), Vada McClair (Same the Snake), Mike Muldowney (Bob the Baboon), Niah Rutter (Timmy the Dog), Caroline Lauer (Kit-Kat the Cat), Sophie Lauer (Lu the Lemur).

After intermission, the second Act of the night began. Mother Goosed, by Jason Pizzarello, is a story about what happens when the nursery rhymes in Fairytale Land talk to a bored reported name, Frank, played by Vada McClair. Frank thinks it’s about time the characters break free from their stories and do something different. Mother Goose, played by Nadine Crone, is no where to be found when Fairytale Land is going crazy! This is such a unique and funny play. I really enjoyed the twists on some of the most iconic nursery rhymes.

Cast M performs on September 18th, 20th, and 26th. This cast includes Vada McClair (Frank), Nate Lauer (Phil), Lucy Thompson (Judy), Lilyanna Martin (Jim/Spider Papa), Caroline Lauer (Nancy/Elf 1), Sadie Thompson (Bill), Kylie Staples (Anne), Roselyn Shenk (Steven), Mylah Schmitt (Jeffrey), Nadine Crone (Mother Goose), Bennet Crone (Humpty Dumpty), Clara Ericson (Miss Muffet). Sarah Crowther (Doctor Stergen-Spergen), Brooklyn Chambers (Spider Mama), Fay Cadiz (Jack (B Nimble)/Nurse #1), Noraa Banker (Boss/Nurse #2), Leah Miller (Soldier #1), Sophie Lauer (Soldier #2/Elf 2), Emily Boore (Soldier #3), Zo Taylor (Peter Piper), Aurora Detwiler (Cat (with the Fiddle)/Giant Cat), Nari Taylor (Cop/Wardrobe Person), Gio Russo (Jack), and Millie Crone (Jill).

Cast B performs on September 19th, 25th, and 27th. This cast includes Ash Leedy( Beth), Sadie Jarmer (Frank), Megan Beddard (Phil), Izzy Evans (Judy), Harper Castillo (Jim), Arabelle Click (Nancy/Elf 1), Amy Kyles (Bill), Lily Ganong (Anne), Vivian Ellis (Steven), Camryn McCormick (Jeffery), Rochelle Dietz (Mother Goose), Soren Paleshi (Humpty Dumpty), Natalie Montejo (Miss Muffet), Mike Muldowney (Doctor Stergen-Spergen), Madison Mundrinich (Spider Mama), Murphy Howard (Spider Papa), Kinsley Smith (Jack (B Nimble)/Nurse #1), Maxine Beddard (Boss/Nurse #2), Emsley Click (Soldier #1/Elf 2), Audrey Kvergas (Soldier #2), Niah Rutter (Soldier #3), Gemma Trinkaus (Peter Piper), Kellan Kveragas (Cat (with the Fiddle)/Giant Cat), Casper Ganong (Cop/Wardrobe Person), Arvin Paleshi (Jack), and Eleanor Myers (Jill).

The Fable Festival and Mother Goosed is filled with animals and nursery rhymes gone wrong. The young performers were enthusiastic and did an excellent job performing. It is perfect for families with children. It’s also an excellent opportunity to support local playwrights. Congratulations to the winners of Dreamwrights’ Fable Festival! Click the link below for tickets and more information.

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