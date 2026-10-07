CLYBOURNE PARK to Open at DreamWrights Studio Theatre

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DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park, directed by Sharee McFadden, October 16 through 18 and October 23 and 24 in the DreamWrights Studio Theatre.

The play takes place in one Chicago house, fifty years apart. In 1959, a neighbor arrives to talk a white couple out of selling their home to the neighborhood's first Black family. In 2009, a white couple buys the same house, now in a predominantly Black neighborhood, and a meeting about their plans to tear it down and rebuild goes badly. In both acts, everyone is trying to be polite and reasonable, and almost no one says what they actually mean.

Clybourne Park is a drama that is often very funny, and audiences tend to laugh at people they recognize before they realize what those people are really arguing about. When the play opened on Broadway, Variety called it "dangerous and provocative, but pulverizingly funny to boot." It won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Olivier Award for Best New Play, and the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play.

The play touches on mental health, housing, gentrification, race, economics, and relationships. McFadden says the cast has been exploring their own internal biases, feelings, and thoughts through the work, and that the production challenges audiences to dig deeper than is comfortable and reach a place of mutual honesty and understanding.

The cast includes Melinda Anderson (Francine/Lena), Jordan Collins (Karl/Steve), Amber Gamber (Bev/Kathy), Murphy Howard (Jim/Tom), Na'San Jamison (Albert/Kevin), Jayden Marcus Smith (Kenneth), Theresa Strange (Betsy/Lindsey), and Andrew Texter (Russ/Dan).

The production team includes Joey Miller (Stage Manager), Gregory DeCandia (Set & Props Designer), Simone Davis (Costume Designer), Sayer Kobersmith (Sound Designer), and Jay Schmuck (Technical Director). The crew includes Jacelle Copprue and Nevaeh Pineda (Soundboard, Lightboard, and Spotlight Operator).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 08 Hrs 53 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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