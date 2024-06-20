DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER Comes to Millbrook Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Imagine a romantic getaway gone spectacularly wrong! That's the recipe for side-splitting laughter at Millbrook Playhouse's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" by Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon. This fast-paced farce is a laugh-a-minute rollercoaster that promises an evening of mistaken identities, comical entanglements, and guaranteed comedic chaos.



Bernard, a mischievous Parisian playboy, thinks he's crafted the perfect weekend escape – a charming farmhouse getaway with his mistress, Suzanne. To ensure a flawless fling, he hires a gourmet chef, Suzette, and invites his best friend, Robert, as a convenient alibi. Seems foolproof, right? Wrong! When a series of unexpected arrivals throws his carefully laid plans into disarray, Bernard and Robert find themselves caught in a web of hilarious confusion – picture gourmet meals turned into culinary disasters, surprise guests arriving at the worst possible moments, and identities getting mixed up in the most outrageous ways!



Directed by David E. Leidholdt, with assistance from Timmy Gage and Ericka Conklin, "Don't Dress for Dinner" features a stellar cast ready to bring the laughs. They include John Murphy as the scheming Bernard and Danielle Standifer as his wife, Jacqueline. Ren Cementina plays his best friend, Robert, and Jay'na Johnson plays his mistress, Suzanne. Rounding out the cast is Kasey Karoll as the cook, Suzette, and Gideon Ethridge as George, her husband.



The production team includes Ericka Conklin, as the Production Stage Manager and Lighting and Sound Designer. Scenic Design by Cade Sikora, Props Design by V.C. Deener, Costume Design by Michael Schloegl, Fight and Intimacy Choreography by Dan Burke, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Kaidyn Rogers.



"Don't Dress for Dinner" is the perfect escape for a hot summer evening. Plus, enjoy pre-show drinks at the Stage Right Bar (21+) and special group rates for parties of 15 or more! Don't miss out on the laughs! Tickets are selling fast. Get yours today by calling the Millbrook Playhouse box office at 570-748-8083 (Option 1), visiting their website at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, or in person (Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM or by appointment).



Evening performances run on June 21-22, 26-29, and July 3, 5, and 6 at 7:30 PM, with matinee shows on June 23, 26, 30, and July 3 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $30 for adults, $25.50 for seniors (65+) and veterans, $20 for students (13 < college), and $13.75 for youth (12 and under.) ID required for pick up. We also offer special group rates for parties of 15 or more. The production is rated PG-13.

