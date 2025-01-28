DANGEROUS CORNER Comes to ActorsNET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ActorsNET will present J. B. Priestley’s thrilling and thought-provoking drama, DANGEROUS CORNER, opening on January 31st and running through February 16th at the Heritage Center. A masterful exploration of time, truth, and the consequences of our choices, DANGEROUS CORNER invites audiences on a gripping journey of revelation and intrigue.

One of J. B. Priestley’s renowned “Time Plays,” DANGEROUS CORNER explores winding road of time and the perilous twists and turns of circumstance, posing the all-important question: what if?

Director Cat Milone is excited for audiences at the NET to see one of Priestley’s most riveting, and not often produced shows. “Priestley’s series of “time plays” all explore the theme of time from a different perspective, and this particular play essentially provides the window of a single, seemingly pleasant evening at a country estate in England during which these characters discover that nearly everything they knew to be true about themselves and their lives together is not quite as it seems, and then gives them a chance we are never afforded in life; to go back in time to when everything changed for the worse and try to avoid making the same mistakes,” says Milone. “This “time play” focuses on the fact that all our actions and choices have a ripple effect on those around us, like tossing a stone into a pond. Sometimes, if the stone lands differently, even ever-so-slightly, the impact could ripple out in an entirely different way and change the course of our lives and those around us. I think that’s something we can all relate to. Everyone has a moment in their lives where they think, “if only this one small thing had been different, I might not be where I am today.”

Producer Karolina Matyka adds: “It’s a compelling and suspenseful drama that challenges audiences to question fate, choice, and the inescapability of truth. They should be ready for a night of intrigue, unexpected turns, and just riveting acting by our cast. You may need to see this production more than once to truly grasp the layers and implications of each character’s secrets.”

The play is set in the 1930s. After dinner one evening at Robert and Freda’s country estate, a group of friends/colleagues are enjoying some cocktails and one another’s company when a chance remark from one of their number sparks a realization that begins to slowly unravel a twisted web of secrets and lies, proving that not everything is as it seems, not everyone is who they are pretending to be, and nothing could ever possibly be the same amongst this group again.

Or could it? At the very moment that this group reaches its breaking point, Priestley flips the script and takes them back to the moment they first approached that dangerous corner and affords them the opportunity to choose a different path. But when the weight of the truth is this heavy, one has to wonder if those winding twists and perilous turns won’t keep popping up until, in the end, the truth simply has nowhere left to hide.

“Dangerous Corner” is directed by Cat Milone with assistant direction from Matt Duchnowski. The show stars Chris Capitolo as Robert Chatfield, Susan Fowler as Freda Chatfield, Alyssa Capel as Betty Whitehouse, Nicholas Pecht as Gordon Whitehouse, Morgan Petronis as Olwen Peel, Joseph Ryan as Charles Stanton, and Susan Blair as Maud Mockridge. The play is produced and stage managed by Karolina Matyka with assistance from Theresa Vassallo.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, PA – near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Doors open half an hour before show time. There will be an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee Saturday, February 8th in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance.

