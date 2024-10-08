CLUE To Be Presented Live At Belmont Stage In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Belmont Theatre will present Clue, on stage, a whodunit comedy, based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! Clue will run in the Grumbacher Studio October 18-20 & 24-27, just in time for Halloween entertainment! The intimate studio setting will seem like the audience is part of the action. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.

The Co-directors are Stephen Hoke and Allison Weaver. The Stage Manager is Alicia Weyant. The cast includes Craig Copas as Wadsworth, Aaron Dalton as Colonel Mustard, Calvin Emery as Professor Plum, Masen Senft as Mr. Green, Tatiana Dalton as Mrs. Peacock, Mindy Holtzer as Mrs. White, Samantha R. Roedts as Miss Scarlett, Ashleigh Cummings as Yvette, Joey Miller as Mr. Boddy, Sheryl Rade as the Cook, Frank Jarrell as the Motorist/Cop and Melanie Miller as the Singing Telegram.

Tickets are selling fast. Go to www.thebelmont.org now or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information. The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking.

