Bucks County Playhouse Announces Spring 2021 Education Programs

Bucks County Playhouse's acclaimed education program encourages children, teens and adults to explore their creativity through a wide variety of online classes for Spring 2021. The current roster of classes includes: Acting for Adults, Broadway Dance Workshops, Improv for Adults, Writers Workshop and Writing and Performing Your Own Solo Show. Details on the programs are available at bcptheater.org or by calling Michaela Murphy, Director of Education at 215-862-2121. Returning students can receive a 20% discount for referrals and there is also a sibling discount of 20% if two or more household members want to take the same class. To receive the discount, students must inquire prior to registration at info@bcptheater.org

"We are thrilled to continue our virtual education classes following the success of our winter series," says Murphy. "Whether you want to drop in for a single class or commit to several weeks, we have something for everyone from age eight to adult."

The list of currently scheduled classes:

WRITERS WORKSHOP

8 weeks or individual classes, Begins April 1

This workshop is designed for writers who wish to meet in an informal supportive session to write. Writing prompts will be provided as an option, but alternatively you may also choose to work on something of your own choice. The workshop offers and ideal opportunity for writers who are looking for an accountability group. Feedback is not prescriptive but in the form of remembered images, memorable moments and words of encouragement and support from the group sharing. This virtual class is designed for ages 17 years old and up.

ACTING FOR ADULTS

8 weeks, Begins April 6

Scene study and monologue techniques. This class is for a multi- generational group of students of varying experience. Using improvisation, assigned scenes and monologues the actor will identify the intersection of their own authentic self to the fictional character. This validating class is fun and encourages compassion and understanding of yourself and those you will be working with. Open to students of varying levels. This virtual class is designed for ages 17 years old and up.

WRITING AND PERFORMING YOUR SOLO SHOW

8 weeks, Begins April 7

This class will guide the actors/writers towards creating their own 10-minute personal monologue for performance. Through writing prompts you will mine moments from your life: secrets, memories, stories you discover you want to tell. You will be coached to bring your words once crafted from page to stage. This class empowers actors towards the creation of their own work. Each of us has a story to tell that can illuminate our common human experience. Is there a better time than now to tell it? This virtual class is designed for ages 17 years old and up.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: June Ballinger has performed on Broadway and numerous off-Broadway theatres in New York committed to new work including Ensemble Studio Theatre, Primary Stages, The Working Theatre, Playwrights Realm. Regional experiences include The Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, New Harmony Theatre, The Great Lakes Theatre Festival and The Kennedy Center. Film/TV credits include Sundance Festival release "All Rise (Monster)" "The Blacklist" (NBC), 'Hunters" (Amazon) "Law & Order" and various daytime soaps. June was Artistic Director of New Jersey's Passage Theatre for 22 years where she developed and produced many new plays including a successful annual Solo Show Festival. She wrote and continues to perform her one woman play "Remembrance Day" and has another solo show in development. June is a member of New York's Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Actors Center and the National Alliance of Acting Teachers. She has a private coaching practice as well as classes at Bucks County Playhouse.

IMPROV FOR ADULTS

Begins April 8

Improv for adults is a drop-in class. Students who take multiple improv classes may be eligible for additional discounts. Information is available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org

BCP's popular improv class goes virtual! Students will learn the building blocks of improv including creating characters, establishing relationships, and exploring scenework. Students interested in learning comedy improv, building confidence in public speaking, or just having fun are invited to sign up. No prior experience necessary. This virtual class is designed for ages 17 years old and up.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: David Lee White is a New Jersey based playwright and educator that has worked with Passage Theatre, McCarter Theater, Dreamcatcher Rep, Luna Stage, Writers Theatre of NJ, Bucks County Playhouse, PlayPenn, Rider University and Drexel University as well as many other theatres and theatre programs in the NJ/NY/PA area. His work runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing comedy, political satire, oral-history based docudrama, musical theatre, educational theatre and mental health advocacy.

BROADWAY DANCE WORKSHOPS: SPRING MUSICAL SERIES

3-week series or individual classes, Begins April 10

Learn original choreography from your favorite Broadway musicals in your living room! Instructor Dani Juraga will walk you through the steps to put together a musical number from a different show every week. Workshops are fun, laid back, and open to dancers (or non-dancers) of all levels. Invite your whole family to join in on the dance party!

This virtual class is open to students ages 8 and above.

April 10: Matilda

April 17: School of Rock

April 24: High School Musical

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: Dani Juraga owns and operates the Downstage Center Dance Studio in Bucks County, Pa where she lives with her husband, son and several furry creatures. She started her career performing for Broadway, National Tours, and Cruise Lines before expanding to choreography for Theater, Tours and TV. She is on staff as adjunct professor at Rider University (Musical Theater Department), teaching artist/choreographer at the Bucks County Playhouse and is a proud member of Actors Equity and SAG-AFTRA. www.DaniTucciJuraga.com