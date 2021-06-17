BWW Review: THE BOYS IN THE BAND at EPAC

EPAC is back! That simple, three-word sentence is music to the ears of Central Pennsylvania theater-goers. After an 18 month hiatus, Ephrata returns with its first, exclusively-live, production, The Boys in the Band. The 1968 classic gay dramedy is funny, provoking, and vibrant. While the show may not be nearly as edgy as it was half a century ago, it still packs a punch and explores many themes within the gay community that are as relevant today as they were then.

Set in a New York City apartment, The Boys in the Band focuses on a group of gay men throwing a birthday party for one of their friends. Bob Breen stars as Michael, the cynical ringleader of the festivities. Breen has excellent instincts as an actor, and can convey a lot of emotion with a simple nod of the head or a quick furrow of the brow. On the other end of the acting spectrum is Jordan Ross Weinhold who plays the flamboyant, yet complex, Emory. Emory is loud and brash and is the life of the party (whenever he is not backstabbing his friends). As usual, Weinhold appears to be having a ball on stage, and I am glad that he takes us along on the ride. Other stand-out performances include Baily Ammons as the clueless Cowboy and Nick Smith as the uptight and straight-ish, Alan.

Director, Ed Fernandez does a great job with pacing. The witty banter of the early part of the show slowly and naturally disintegrates into a darker, more somber tone. Additional recognitionis earned for effective blocking. With up to nine characters on stage at the same time, there is a lot of potential for crowding or static positions. Nevertheless, Fernandez keeps things both moving and interesting for the entire show.

Set design by Jordan Jonata and costumes by Carolyn Smith were functional and appropriate. There is not really a need to get overly elaborate in this relatively simple, one-set show.

Overall, The Boys In The Band is a very solid piece. It will make you laugh. It will make you think. It is a great contribution to Pride Month and an excellent return to glory for the EPAC company. Performance information and tickets can be found on the group's website. Welcome back!