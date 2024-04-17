Review: THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE at The Price Is Right Live Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What could be more fun and exciting than watching The Price is Right on TV? How about being in the audience for The Price is Right Live show? The game show extravaganza rolled into the Hershey Theatre on Tuesday night April 16th and was welcomed by a crowd of 1,600.

This is the real deal! Audience members were called on stage. Real cash and prizes were awarded. Same music, same sound effects, same games. Hosted by “the host with the most’ Todd Newton, everyone involved had a great time. Newton has that smooth, buttery emcee demeanor while simultaneously exuding charm, enthusiasm, and a great sense of humor.

Games included Punch A Bunch, Cliffhangers, and everyone’s favorite, Plinko. The contestants were the true stars of the show and brought their own interesting stories to the stage. My favorite announced that it was her birthday and later she was lucky enough to win a Costa Rica vacation. That’s going to be a hard birthday memory to top.

The show also has the Showcase Showdown and the Big Wheel. These work a bit differently due to a number of different reasons, but they were still great fun. Upon first appearance, the Big Wheel didn’t look so quite so big. I assumed they needed to shrink it down to bring it on the road. However, when the contestants eventually took a spin, I realized the proportions were about the same as the TV show, which was impressive.

The Price is Right Live is an electric, fast-paced piece of entertainment. With all the bright lights, loud music, and constant cheering, it has a bit of a rock concert vibe. It is something that has to be experienced at least once, and maybe more since no two shows are alike. Different games, different prizes, different contestants. It’s definitely worth your while to “come on down” and see what it’s all about the next time it comes to town.